William Reed: Trump experiment needs to end

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I understand why people voted for Donald Trump in 2016. They wanted something new and different. He’d been a reality TV star on a successful television show. He seemed strong and powerful.

He appeared to have all the answers and was not afraid to call someone out. We felt that we needed someone like that in Washington.

Now, after nearly four years with Trump, we have an economy that is in tatters, many people unemployed and facing eviction, and one in six small businesses facing failure.

We have immigrant children being separated from their families and being put in cages. Our national debt is at a level not seen since World War II and a pandemic that has killed more than 180,000 Americans.

Our country is unable to control the virus as other developed countries have and all countries have forbidden us to visit them. Social Security is being threatened. Our president accepts no responsibility and plays golf most weekends.

I’m reminded of Bart Starr. He was an amazing quarterback for the Packers. He was tough, he was a great leader and with his determination, he raised us to be NFL champions five times.