William Reed: Vote for honesty, reason and stability

November 8 is fast approaching. Absentee ballots are already available. For many, this is the time of year when we focus on what the candidates are saying. We look forward to head-to-head debates so that we can see how they respond to questions from voters and the media. We see how they handle difficult questions and gauge how their responses might affect us in the future. We need to know where they stand and whether they will protect our interests.

This year, one party refuses to participate in debate, they refuse to share their platforms. This same party has curtailed reproductive freedom for women, it seeks to eliminate social security, it has tried to remove the Affordable Care Act, it treats asylum seekers like pawns, it rationalizes theft of top secret government documents by the former president, it looked the other way when he tried to mount an insurrection to retain office and it continues to claim there was election fraud even though after two years no evidence of fraud has stood up in court.It advocates wild conspiracy theories and has no coherent plan or platform. Frankly, it seems as if the GOP is lost.

The GOP has chosen excellent candidates with strong platforms in the past. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case this year. Please vote for honesty, reason and stability. If you agree with these expressed concerns but just can't bring yourself to vote Democrat, perhaps this is the year to write in Snoopy.

William Reed

Holmen