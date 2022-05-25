William Reed: Vote like your family's safety depends on it

Another school killing, More empty gestures.

18 more children and two teachers dead after another assault rifle shooting in Texas. The NRA has been contributing to US Senate campaigns and not surprisingly, our government is unable to pass any legislation to help put a stop to these obscene and tragic killings.

Another young man with a freshly purchased assault rifle has ended the lives of 18 (and counting) children. According to the Brady foundation, our very own Sen. Ron Johnson has profited by campaign contributions to the tune of nearly $1.3 million. As one of the very same legislators who refuses to help pass any meaningful legislation, he is complicit in these deaths as are all the senators who have helped block laws that may lead to preventing or controlling these shootings.

We must vote this man out of office. As of this morning, Tom Nelson has come out and taken a strong stand against this inability to effect any meaningful change. Other candidates likely will do the same. We must make our schools and our children safe again. Vote like your family's safety depends on it. It does!

William Reed

Holmen

