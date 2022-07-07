Worker shortage cartoon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
As cofounder of the Freedom From Religion Foundation who believes in rational and reasonable gun safety laws, I take umbrage at the June 15 letter to the editor "Mass abortion has cheapened life" for trying to pin mass shootings on my organization (along with legal abortion).
Dear Wisconsin, I was your biggest fan.
Imagine that a large private sector company had a CEO who made one horrible decision after another that adversely affected his employees and customers. All the while, this CEO blamed everyone else and refused to change. That person's employment would not last long.
My name is AJ DePre, I'm a professional political organizer and advocate for the transgender community. La Crosse, we need to have a talk:
COVID defined essential workers as necessary for society to function, including healthcare workers, firefighters, police, garbage collectors a…
Dedication for the Vietnam memorial took place last Thursday. I wish they never did it. They made it all about the young man Jordan instead of…
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has returned the abortion decision to the states, it’s up to our elected officials to protect preborn children by enforcing Wisconsin’s pre-Roe abortion ban. Democrats whine about losing their democracy. But when democracy produces a result they don't like, they will rebel against democracy.
I keep seeing reporting indicating that the pro-life organizations stand ready to provide financial support during and after for women and families in crisis pregnancies. Where have they been? They could have been doing that all along.
Roe v. Wade
My daughter is having a spinal fusion for scoliosis at UW Hospital. She will have a hospital stay of three to four days following her six- to eight-hour surgery. She has a father, step-father and mother (me) who are all her parents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.