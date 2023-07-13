Local School districts are in dire need of substitute teachers, and the shortage of them negatively impacts both teachers and students.

After graduating from UW-La Crosse in May 2022, I spent a year in France working as a teaching assistant before returning in April of this year. Since I was in need of a job, I took the advice of several family members and applied to be a substitute teacher for the School District of La Crosse.

Though I only spent a month working as a sub before summer break began, I obtained a new perspective of some of the struggles teachers face due to the lack of substitutes. Teachers are often called upon to spend their prep periods filling in for absent teachers because there are no substitutes available, and doing so takes away their hours which are meant to be spent prepare for other classes and meeting with students who need assistance.

Becoming a substitute is simple; one only needs a Bachelors degree in any field, not just education, to qualify. After a short certification course, you could be off to a job that is perfect for any retiree or recent college graduate looking to take an off year. Substitutes choose what days they want to work and the pay is more than adequate.

So please, for the good of our schools and the students who attend them, consider reaching out to a local school district about subbing, or tell someone you know who may be interested.

Wyatt Molling

Holmen