Wyatt Molling: Pfaff represents a true neighbor

It was the French philosopher and lawyer, Joseph de Maistre, who said “Every country has the government it deserves.”

While I believe his words to be true, I believe that the citizens of the Driftless Region deserve the best government imaginable. A vote for Brad Pfaff is what will help us reach that goal.

Brad is the choice for students, farmers, veterans, health-care workers and others living in the 32nd Senate District. Brad knows us, he was born and raised here, and is the product of the ideals that we all strive for.

Brad will fight for greater access to public education by restoring funding that has been gutted from it for years.

He will end the corporate tax breaks that let big business walk all over small and family-owned establishments.

Brad will also tackle the student loan crisis so that when students complete their programs, they are not saddled with a debt that they’ll spend most of their lives trying to pay off.

He will increase access to affordable health care so that we don’t have to live in a country where 180,000 pandemic deaths are “acceptable.”