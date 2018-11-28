While most of us were recovering from Thanksgiving food comas and diving headfirst into the holiday shopping season, the White House dropped the fourth National Climate Assessment, a report published every four years by law and contributed to by 13 federal agencies and 300 leading scientists. The report re-emphasizes that human activities, especially emission of greenhouse gases, are the primary cause of climate change, and there is no convincing alternative explanation: Climate change is already affecting American communities and will only do more damage.
By the end of the century, climate change could cost the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars annually.
The Midwest, predicted to have the largest increases in extreme temperatures nationwide, will suffer thousands of premature deaths every year. Chicago’s climate will start to look like Las Vegas. In parts of the Midwest, heat stress coupled with heavy rains will drop corn yields below 75 percent of today’s production levels, and soybean yields could drop by more than 25 percent. Heat stress could lower average dairy production between 0.60 percent and 1.35 percent during the next 12 years, and heat stress had already cost the dairy industry $1.2 billion in 2010.
The report offers hope that the worst predictions can be prevented by immediate action to adapt and reduce emissions, but it emphasizes how climate change is an immediate threat and offers examples of consequences we’re already seeing. This climate report may have been buried by the buzz of Black Friday, but we cannot afford to ignore its findings.
Yining Zhou, Onalaska