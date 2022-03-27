Zach Clements & Linsie (Sanger) Clements: Frost for County Board

My wife and I are writing in support of Dustin Frost for the county board as representative for the town of Shelby.

Dustin works extremely hard. He puts his faith, family and community at the forefront of his life and is dedicated to standing up for what is true and good, always.

Linsie has known Dustin for many years, both born and raised in La Crosse, and can attest to his outstanding character and unwavering dedication to this community. He truly cares about this place we call home and will support the people whole-heartedly.

Dustin is a natural leader. He is not afraid to stand up for, and alongside, his neighbor. He truly listens to one’s concerns or needs and works hard to find common ground. He will always work toward a solution or simply lend a listening ear. He has a unique ability to understand others and truly cares for the betterment of this community at large. He continuously gives back where he can and volunteers any of his spare time.

Without a doubt, we stand behind Dustin Frost as a friend and hopeful future board member and ask that you please vote for him Tuesday, April 5.

Zach Clements and Linsie (Sanger) Clements

Shelby

