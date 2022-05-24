Zany theory cartoon 

Just In
The May 15 letter to the editor "Courts shouldn’t impose faith on us" stated that "the concepts of when life begins and personhood are all issues of faith. Outlawing abortion because it is murder is based on the extreme religious belief of some -- not all -- Americans."
If Republicans continue to insist that the 2020 election was illegitimate. Then each of them who was elected that year should resign immediately.
I'm tired of hearing about another mass shooting every day. We just had several shootings in Milwaukee over two nights, and another one in Buffalo, New York. This has to stop.
Isn't it ironic.
The latest racially motivated mass killing in Buffalo, New York, by an 18-year-old got me thinking. We see so much in the press these days about "parental rights." I wonder if it is not time to think more about "parental responsibility."
John Darkow's political cartoon in Tuesday's State Journal featured a graduate wearing a barrel labeled "student debt" with the caption, "And we all laughed when he majored in woodworking."
I am astonished every time I see someone claim that when human life begins is a matter of religious faith. This is a matter of science and has nothing to do with religious or any other kind of “faith.”
This "replacement theory" is a ridiculous idea. One of our great strengths as a country has been the way people from everywhere become Americans.
In a recent story about the governor candidates' positions on abortion, I was struck by how devout the Republicans are. They all claim to be praying to end abortion, which brings me to my point.
