zany theory cartoon

Zany theory cartoon

Zany theory cartoon 

 Phil Hands

Life is based on science not faith -- Monsignor Roger J. Scheckel

The May 15 letter to the editor "Courts shouldn’t impose faith on us" stated that "the concepts of when life begins and personhood are all issues of faith. Outlawing abortion because it is murder is based on the extreme religious belief of some -- not all -- Americans."

Parent should be responsible for kids -- March Schweitzer

The latest racially motivated mass killing in Buffalo, New York, by an 18-year-old got me thinking. We see so much in the press these days about "parental rights." I wonder if it is not time to think more about "parental responsibility."

