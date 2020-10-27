Options inside

Then came last Sunday, when the Packers activated Martin and started him alongside Barnes — until Barnes suffered a shoulder injury after 27 snaps and had to be replaced by Summers.

Now, as the Packers get ready for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Lambeau Field, they still are trying to figure out the best combination. With Kirksey still on IR, and Barnes’ status uncertain following his shoulder injury, the hope is that Martin’s solid NFL debut (six tackles in 29 snaps) is just the beginning for the athletic 6-foot-3, 240-pound Martin.

“I was encouraged by what Kamal did,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Obviously there’s some things to clean up … but I was happy with a lot of the things he did and him just flying around. He’s a big, physical presences out there. We just need to get him more work, more reps in practice to get him comfortable so he knows what he’s doing at all times.

“I see a guy that has a lot of playmaking ability. So I was really encouraged by what Kamal did.”

To be sure, playmaking has not been the Packers inside linebackers’ forte in recent years, and the Packers haven’t built their defense or their roster to highlight the position. But at this point, finding a tandem that can stay healthy and consistent would be a win.