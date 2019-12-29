Or poised for big finish to career

PASADENA, Calif. — Chris Orr doesn’t get nervous for football games.

Part of that is preparation, as the University of Wisconsin’s senior inside linebacker knows how to study film and get himself ready for an opponent. Part of that is confidence, as he’s wrapping up the best season of his college football career at the Rose Bowl when he and the Badgers (10-3) take on Oregon (11-2).

He even said that he doesn’t think the emotions of playing in his final collegiate game this week will hit him until after the game ends.

But something Orr did earlier this month had him shaking in his shoes — he proposed to his girlfriend of 2½ years, Thalia.

“You’d have thought I was playing in the Super Bowl if you saw me then. My heart was beating out of my chest,” he said.

After a celebratory dinner following Orr’s Master’s graduation ceremony, he popped the question in the Capitol Square. Teammate Zack Baun was hiding nearby with his girlfriend, Ali, a photographer who captured the moment. Orr knew Thalia would say yes, but that didn’t quite quell the nerves.