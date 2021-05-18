 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orville

Orville

Orville

Orville is an adorable little man who loves to play! This cute guy has grown up in foster care and... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News