Political postcards supporting La Crosse School Board candidates Deb Suchla and Scott Neumeister were sent without approval from either candidate by the 1776 Project PAC, an out-of-state political group.

The postcard, paid for by the New-York based political action committee, stated support for the two candidates due to their stances on transparency and family values.

Suchla took to Facebook to condemn the postcard and express that it was not approved by her campaign. Social media has helped her spread the word about the inaccurate flier and answer questions.

“I don't agree with some parts of what's on (the postcard),” Suchla said in an interview. “I support transparency and good government. But I do not support book banning. I do not support discrimination against any students, particularly students that are struggling with gender identity.”

Neumeister did not respond to requests for comment. However, Suchla’s original Facebook post said Neumeister did not authorize the flier.

“Quite frankly, this has been a little detracting from (the campaign) because my campaign message should be my campaign message, not somebody else's,” Suchla said.

The 1776 Project reached out to Suchla about a month ago asking if she needed help with her campaign, but Suchla didn’t respond. She also has declined endorsement requests from both parties.

“This is a nonpartisan seat, I've worked very hard to run a nonpartisan campaign,” Suchla said. “I'm disappointed that, not only this flier, but other parts of this campaign, have become partisan.”

The website for 1776 Political PAC state’s the group is committed to abolish critical race theory and “The 1619 Project” -- essays about this country’s history of slavery -- from school curriculum.

The group is “dedicated to electing school board members nationwide who want to reform our public education system by promoting patriotism and pride.”

In 2022, the 1776 Project endorsed more than 100 school board candidates in states such as Florida, Texas, Virginia and Pennsylvania -- putting in over $3 million to help them get elected.

1776 is backed by a variety of donors, including thousands of individual contributions from across the country, according to OpenSecrets. The group also received a $900,000 donation from Restoration PAC, funded heavily by Richard Uihlein, a billionaire businessman and Republican mega donor.