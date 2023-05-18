There are a variety of benefits for getting physical activity outdoors — from the fresh air to the sunshine, which increases serotonin, a hormone that affects your mood, to the beautiful scenery. When you exercise outdoors, you may be more likely to stick with it because it can be more enjoyable. It can even be a great opportunity for social connection and it’s oftentimes free.

In addition there are health benefits including the production of endorphin, which is a feel-good hormone that boosts your mood, reduces pain, improves motivation and sleep quality and reduces stress, anxiety and cancer risk. Getting physical activity outdoors is even good for your mental health. It boosts feelings of well-being and life satisfaction, increases focus and attention and lowers risk of depression.

What are some easy ways to get physical activity outdoors?

Walking is a very easy way to get some movement into your day. It’s also easy on your joints. You could also consider hiking on some nearby trails. If you hike on tougher terrain, you will use more energy which will result in a more effective workout.

If you usually run on a treadmill, consider switching things up and run outside. Oftentimes when you run outside, you encounter different types of terrain from grass to dirt paths and steps. Have you ever tried high-intensity interval training, which is a workout method that includes short bursts of intense movement followed by short periods of recovery? For example, you can run for 60 seconds and then walk for 60 seconds. As you build your endurance you can increase the duration of your run. These types of workouts typically last between 10 and 30 minutes and are considered an efficient type of movement.

Riding a bike is also an easy way to get some movement into your day. When you ride a bike you are targeting your glutes, hamstrings and quads. If you’re short on time, a ride through your neighborhood is still beneficial. If time isn’t an issue, consider going on a trail such as the Elroy-Sparta trail. When is the last time you used a jump rope? A perk of jumping rope is you can do it pretty much anywhere and jump ropes are inexpensive. In addition, jumping rope challenges the entire body.

Before you head outdoors, ensure you have the proper footwear for the activity you will be doing as well as a bottle of water to keep hydrated. Also, don’t forget to wear sunscreen. You might also want to wear a moisture-wicking type of fabric, a hat, and sunglasses. Fitness trackers can be helpful if you want to collect data about your physical activity.

Sources:

April Anderson is Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.