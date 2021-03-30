Outdoors: What is an airboat?

What is an airboat?

Airboats, in part because of their versatility, are a multi-purpose machine used in everything from fishing and hunting to search and rescue missions.

The flat-bottom boats can skim across extremely shallow water areas in the backwaters of the Mississippi River, cruise across open water or even glide across the ice during the winter season. The latest surge in their popularity seems to be from those who bowfish. Yes, fishing with a bow and arrow in hard-to-reach-areas.

“It is a special piece of equipment that allows them (sportsmen) to get into backwater areas,” said Dale Hochhausen, Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden for La Crosse County. “With bowfishing becoming more prevalent — it seems to have really taken off — they do it from an airboat or fanboat.

“And in the wintertime when ice is getting bad to where you can’t get around with a snowmobile or four-wheeler, an airboat is a piece of equipment that allows you to do it safely.”

Hochhausen said he has noticed an increase in the number of airboats in the La Crosse area over the past few years. Some are fishermen, some are hunters, while others are used by law enforcement agencies for search and rescue missions.