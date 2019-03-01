A Closer Look: Kickapoo Valley Ice Caves

Try 3 months for $3

Chuck Hatfield, an instructor at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, shares how the ice caves are created and provides a guided hike to one of the stunning and temporary structures. For more information about how to visit the ice caves before they melt, click here.

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.

