Deer Trails: Nominations sought for ethical hunter award

The DNR, for the last two decades, has awarded a hunter for their ethical behavior in the field.

The nominations originate from the public, often another hunter who sees behavior that goes beyond written rules and regulations.

The award often goes to a deer hunter, but any hunter is eligible to be reviewed by a four-member committee who includes three persons from the public and one WDNR warden.

Last year there were two winners.

Troy DeLaet, of Rosholt in Portage County, and Steven Kahan, of Wausau, in Marathon County, were each awarded a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award for actions during 2020.

Steven Kahan, 30, assisted two women who were unfamiliar and uncomfortable with outdoors opportunities along the Ice Age Trail in Taylor County. Kahan was hunting grouse with his father, Ray,who nominated Steven.

Troy DeLaet, 39, was nominated by a neighbor in Portage County. Both neighbors had hunting groups on their land during the 2020 opening day of gun deer season.

For the second consecutive year DeLaet shot a wounded deer that came past his stand and then found the hunters who made the first shot.

In addition to certificates and plaques, the two 2020 winners received a fine product made and sold by Vortex Optics.

Nominations may be made at any time before the Feb. 1, 2022 deadline. Nominations consist of a written (short) story of the event for which the person is being nominated.

More information regarding the nomination process can be obtained from any field warden, or Warden April Dombrowski, Ethics Committee Chairperson.

Any Wisconsin hunter, of any age, and hunting any game species, is eligible to be nominated by another individual, regardless if they are a hunter.

Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is the last of those columns. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or (608) 924-1112

