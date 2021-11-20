DeerTrails: Gun deer season opens to calm, mild weather

BARNEVELD, Wis. — Hunters anticipated the Beaver full moon to be their street lights when they walked into the deer’s home territories, but clouds held most of the light back, making it a flashlight morning.

There is no average gun deer hunter, one Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist claims, so a hunter’s opening day experiences and expectations vary with the individual.

Many hunters are “lone wolf” types, going it alone, picking a location, tree stand or protected areas out of expectant winds, and remaining still except for a crinkling candy bar wrapper, soda tab popping or the munching on a ham and white bread sandwich.

Some count rifle shots within hearing distance the first hour or until it’s time for the first break of standing up, taking a few steps and then returning to wait again.

A first shot broke the morning air at 6:33 a.m., three minutes after the season opened in eastern Iowa County. A coyote barked to the sound. Several others joined.

Crows began flying about, seeming to expect piles of entrails and other tissues cast away as hunter field dressed their animals later in the morning.

The shot total reached 10 by 7 a.m., quiet compared to many seasons when a committed hunter stopped counting when reaching 100, usually before 8 a.m.

Three antlerless deer, likely a doe and her two fawns, ran through a soybean field of stubble and waste grain. Later, the cause of their alarm was not rifle fire but a neighbor’s dog who got loose to the demise of some hunters.

Farmers, those who were not hunting, were out in the field, farming.

Traffic was light on a town road; just two vehicles after shooting began.

A red-tailed hawk set down on a powerline pole, without vocalizing.

A group of hunters from Beaver Dam held to their tradition of hunting public land in Iowa County. Later in the week, they’ll be elsewhere, almost any place in Wisconsin they said. Deer populations are immaterial; tradition outplays them all.

One member of the group had taken a break and walked back to his vehicle to fuel up with a sandwich. “I saw a doe and a buck, which got away in the thick brush before I could get a shot off. I lost him,” he said.

By phone, a hunter in Ashland County told of coming face-to-face with a gray wolf at 20 yards. A few moments of this, and both deer hunter and king carnivore had had it since neither were what the other wanted.

A hunter, resting near his truck, lamented his purchase of sticker-free blaze orange clothing covered with stickseeds, a tenacious hitchhiking plant.

Most were planning the afternoon and next morning with added vigor and determination but still not ready to follow the “if it’s brown, it’s down” adage.

The shine was wearing thin and most hunters were ready to get serious, get to work and start filling their numerous antlerless authorizations (tags) because now it’s an eight-day season.

Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is the third column. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.

