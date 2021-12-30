JEFF BROWN: 10 favorite columns of the year

This being the day before New Year’s Eve, ‘tis the season to throttle down, reflect on the past year, and look ahead at what 2022 might bring.

I tend to weigh heavily on the glass of egg nog being half full, not half empty, so even though we remain smack dab in the middle of a pandemic that has changed our world inside and out — yes, even outdoors — there were, and are, lot of wonderful things happening.

Before we move on, however, I want to take a look back at 2021 and the outdoors columns I brought to you. More specifically, as now-retired Late Show host David Letterman made famous, a Top 10 list of outdoors columns over the past year.

Honestly, it was quite difficult to whittle a list of 52 columns down to 10, but here goes. And this list, mind you, is not numbered for a reason as none rank higher than the other. It is simply 10 of my favorites from the past year.

GRUMPY OLD MEN (published Jan. 7): Last January when I asked Chad Knapmiller of Schafer’s River Rentals if there were any unusual ice shanties that he knew of, he immediately told me of Ralph Elliott of Brice Prairie and Pat Kennedy of Onalaska, a pair of then 76-year-olds who had built a 5-foot wide, 10-foot long and 8-foot high shack and named it “Grumpy Old Men” after the 1993 movie starring Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon.

These two men, fast friends for more than 60 years, were a hoot to talk to, and their wood-stove heated ice shack with a TV monitor hooked to a fish finder was one-of-a-kind.

Elliott and Kennedy, without a doubt, were two of a kind and made it a truly fun story to write. I hope both are doing well.

DAN LUEBKE, ULTRA-BIKER (published Feb. 4): I still recall interviewing Luebke, then shaking my head at his extraordinary accomplishments on bikes of all types. Then 50, Luebke spoke about a 225-mile “gravel” race in the remote wilderness of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, as well as the “Arrowhead 135,” an annual fat-tire bike race held each January in International Falls, Minn., what is affectionately known as the “Ice Box” of the United States. This guy, ever-so-humble, even biked from his Holmen home to Sparta in minus-30 degree weather one winter, then camped overnight when he got there. Why? Because he could.

This guy was adventurous and truly fascinating. Oh, and highly driven as he bikes between 6,000 and 9,000 miles a year. In contrast, I was happy to reach 500 miles this summer. Emphasis on summer!

ERIC HUSEBOE, OUTDOORSMAN (published Feb. 18): I recall speaking with this rural Ettrick man about shed hunting, as in hunting for white-tailed deer antlers which typically fall off bucks in February and March. A phone call didn’t do justice to the story, so I drove out to his place. Best 27-mile drive I ever made.

Huseboe’s home/farm serves as his place of business for Trophy Adventures Bear Bait, but it could also be a wildlife museum with more than a half-dozen bear, white-tailed deer and red stag mounts — some of them full-size.

What was more impressive than the mounts? Huseboe himself, as his passion for the outdoors, specifically bear and deer, is unmatched. I found Huseboe to be a combination of excellent communicator and teacher intertwined with a seemingly unending knowledge of all things outdoors.

AIRBOATER RANDY JENSON (published April 1): Jenson, an avid angler, duck hunter and trapper, gave me a very informative lesson on airboats, and how they allow him to reach places on the Mississippi River – specifically Lake Onalaska — that you simply cannot get to with a fishing boat or flat-bottom boat, even with a mud motor.

The Brice Prairie man, however, upped the ante’ when he took me out on one of his two airboats, showing me first-hand what an airboat can do and where seemingly impossible areas can be reached. It was a blast when he allowed me to jump into the driver’s seat and take a spin.

It was a lesson on operation, too, as Jenson informed me of the proper and professional way — he called it common courtesy — to use an airboat around others on the water, and on land.

BOB MILISCH, WOOD KAYAK BUILDER (published May 6): I have kayaked for many years and have always admired those beautiful wood-built kayaks. So when I was given a tip about Bob Milisch, a La Crosse man who built his own wood kayak, I had to follow up.

What I found was a retired, then 70-year-old man who underplayed his woodworking skills as I admired his latest wooden creation. A man who spent 25 years teaching respiratory therapy at Western Technical College, then Mayo Health System before that.

What made Milisch’s story even more interesting, and certainly heartwarming, is when a wooden kayak dedicated to his late wife, Nancy Jane, was stolen after it blew off his vehicle, then eventually recovered, thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan who happened to be a highway maintenance supervisor.

LUCAS HERRO, DISABLED HUNTER (published July 8, 15): This turned into a two-part story of perseverance on the part of a number of individuals, but none more than Lucas Herro. It was a story of Herro’s journey back to the woods, and hunting, after a 2013 accident left him paralyzed from the mid-chest down.

Two key players in this story were Knute Aasen, a retired 32-year member of the Onalaska Police Department, and his son, Seth Aasen, a high school friend of Herro’s. Through their own ingenuity, the Aasens developed gun and crossbow rests that allowed Herro to hunt deer and turkey once again.

The mind-blowing part of all this is how Knute Aasen worked diligently to develop a “bite trigger” which allowed Herro to bite down on a contraption that ultimately squeezed the trigger.

The Aasens, however, did more than develop gun rests and triggers. They remain friends with Herro, who has had part of his life returned thanks to their dedication.

CAMPER TIM NEDERLOE (published Aug. 5): Tim “Fez” Nederloe found a silver lining in the pandemic when, after being laid off from his job, decided to have a Huck Finn/Tom Sawyer type of summer when he camped on a Mississippi River backwaters island from April through July.

The La Crosse native packed his flat-bottom boat with all the gear it could handle, then set up camp for a summer he won’t ever forget or regret. A self-proclaimed River Rat, he would make periodic trips back to his La Crosse home for supplies, but spent more than 100 days and nights fishing, camping, boating on the river.

“I know there were a lot of bad things with COVID, but it was, by far, the best summer of my life. I can’t stress how lucky I am,” Nederloe said at the time.

TAXIDERMIST BRANDON SURA (published Sept. 30): I met Sura at an event for Gauge Griffin, where Griffin – a disabled hunter – received a surprise gift of a bear mount, an effort that was spearheaded by Eric Huseboe. I’ve always been intrigued by the work of taxidermists, and made the trek over to Sura’s rural – I mean rural – Independence home where he also has his taxidermy shop.

What I found was an interesting man whose career path took many twists and turns, including a long-running stint as an auto body man who specialized in painting cars, before finally settling into that of a talented taxidermist.

Sura’s not only a talented artist, but he’s a perfectionist when it comes to recreating deer, bear and other wildlife mounts. It was obvious he’s found his niche, and remains passionate about his work.

HEART TRANSPLANT HUNTER (published Oct. 21): There were few stories more inspirational to me in 2021 than that of 53-year-old Mark Graff, a 31-year employee of the city of La Crosse in the Water Utilities Department. Graff, born with a gene that causes congenital heart disease, found out he had the gene when he was 22. Twenty-seven years later, it started causing symptoms, which eventually led to a heart transplant at UW Medicine Regional Heart Center on May 15, 2020.

After spending 22 days in the hospital and another three months recovering at home, he was doing what he loved – bowhunting for white-tailed deer — just four months after surgery. Graff, an all-around avid outdoorsman, has more than a half-dozen trophy buck harvests to his credit.

His biggest credit, however, is having the health to enjoy the outdoors once again.

When I wrote about the coldest I have ever been – thanks to a deer camp adventure in southeastern Minnesota – I asked for your deer camp stories.

More than a dozen emails later, I heard about your deer camps across the state and the deep-rooted tradition that accompanies each camp. Despite some significant changes in how we hunt, where we hunt and why we hunt, it was heartwarming to read that family, friends and hunting remain a glue-tight bond.

Well, that wraps up a look back at my 10 favorite columns of 2021. What happens in 2022, for the most part, is up to you. I have some of my own ideas to pursue in the upcoming year, but the best columns are derived from the tips you send.

So keep sending story ideas/tips to outdoorstrib@gmail.com and I will gladly take it from there. Cheers to a Happy Holiday season, and in the words of former longtime Tribune Outdoors editor Bob Lamb, “Have a great day outdoors.”

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0