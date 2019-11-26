Jerry Davis: Feel safer, be safer with blaze orange

Clothing colors worn by deer hunters has a history of successes, and a few failures. In addition, some rules are regularly disregarded, such as wearing a cap that isn't at least partially blaze orange.

In 1945, red clothing was deemed required outerwear for gun deer hunters. While the clothing need not be solid color, at least 50 percent had to be red on all items above the waist, including the cap. Caps need not be worn, but if worn were to be red.

Blaze orange clothing (also known by other names) was introduced as a substitute in 1951 and then replaced red entirely in 1980.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member

× Register for more free articles. Stay logged in to skip the surveys. Log in Register {{featured_button_text}} Register for more free articles. Stay logged in to skip the surveys. Log in Register

Other hunters are sometimes required to wear blaze orange, too, including anyone hunting (waterfowlers are exempt) small game, turkey, pheasant, squirrels and rabbits, and archers if there is any gun deer season in progress in that part of the state. That would include a pheasant hunter during the gun deer season and even an archer or crossbower.

There are several special deer seasons throughout autumn, too, that require other hunters to don orange. The statewide, two-day youth deer hunt is one such activity.