Outdoors commentary: 10 of my best deer hunt miscues

In fairness to Wisconsin Outdoor News writer Steve Heiting, who I have never met, I am compelled to borrow the idea he used for his prose, “10 Things Not To Do While Deer Hunting,” which appeared in the pub’s Nov. 4 issue. No, this is not plagiarism at any level, so if you’re a political TV ad writer looking for dirt, stop. In fact, just stop, period!

Anyway, after reading Heiting’s well-done piece, I decided to pen a column about the block-head blunders I’ve done in the nearly 50 years I have hunted those hard-to-figure-out, always-elusive, four-legged animals. None of these things were premeditated or practiced, just a natural God-given gift that has followed me in six-plus decades of life.

Yes, in and out of the woods.

And to protect the innocent — i.e. the various hunting party members — no names will be used. Wasn’t that line, “to protect the innocent,” used on the TV series “Dragnet?” The cop show of the late 1960s starring Jack Webb and Harry Morgan. Wow, that’s putting a time stamp on me.

I digress. It’s time to list the 10 things that quickly came to mind when thinking about this subject. This is not counting some of the thoughtful gifts I have been given by hunting party members over the years, like the high-power binoculars the year after my ground-shrinkage buck went from me saying “it’s got an impressive rack” to them finding it, then asking “you shot this fork buck?”

OK, so I am visually challenged. So be it, let’s focus on the Top 10. These are not in any particular order, mind you, just 10 things not to do during the upcoming Wisconsin gun deer hunting season from Nov. 19-27, or even during the current bow season.

1. Never stand too close to a propane heater; your blaze orange will turn black. Yes, I was cold. Damn cold. My hunting buddy had just built this expansive steel shed, but it was unheated. Well, except for this awesome propane-fueled heater that cranked out some serious BTUs — and flames. “Someone smell something burning?” Yes, I did. It was my blaze-orange bibs, and that fleeting moment of warmth created everlasting scorched bibs and laughs. Still wear them, by the way.

2. Don’t attempt to drag your deer across a fast-moving stream. My dad and I shot at a nice 8-pointer — to this day, not sure who hit it — just on the other side of a stream. A deep stream, to set the record straight. Being in my teens and a bit cocky, I thought I could cross the stream on some rocks, then drag the buck back across after field-dressing it. Let’s just say a field-dressed deer acts like a swamped canoe. And anyone who has swamped a canoe in fast-moving water knows it’s like moving a tent full of water. The deer — and I — didn’t stop until wedged against some downed trees a few hundred yards downstream.

Compounding the problem was hauling the water-logged deer home in a cargo van. It gave new meaning to the term “wet dog.”

3. Never transport your deer in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, even if wrapped in plastic. In relation to the above transport mistake, I hauled my field-dressed deer that had been hanging for several days to the butcher 10 miles away. Even though it was tightly wrapped in plastic, that Jeep never smelled the same. Never.

4. Remember where you put your cell phone. This is, uh-hum, a recent blunder, which proves I haven’t lost my touch. I had my cell phone in my pocket the whole time — during the walk to the treestand, on the way back as I took some creative shots of the moon through the corn stalks, and back at the shed. Or so I thought.

After numerous frantic searches through all my camo coat pockets, bibs, pack, etc., I couldn’t locate my phone. Of course my phone was on silent mode, and the “phone finder” app wasn’t activated. After an in-the-dark search all the way back to the stand, I saw my phone — on a shelf in the shed where I changed out of my camo. More fodder for the crew!

5. Always take your handwarmers out of the plastic package back at camp, not in the woods. Unwrapping them quickly startles deer. My original handwarmers were quickly losing their oomph, so I thought I was smart by bringing and extra set. Unwrapping them, regardless of how careful and patient you are, makes a highly audible crackling noise in an otherwise silent woods. The deer that momentarily stared at me from 25 yards out let me know that. Hard to shoot without a gun in your hands even if they are warm.

6. In the northwoods, always bring a compass — and extra batteries for your flashlight. I hunted in the Minong, Wisconsin, area one year where a friend had 180 acres. Nice woods, solid deer population at the time. With minimal scouting (big mistake), I found a decent pinch-point the day before. I went in before sunrise with no problem. Leaving after sunset was a different story. And it’s hard to see a compass in the dark, especially when your flashlight batteries die. Let’s just say I walked a lot, I’m sure in circles, before finding a road. I’m sure I knelt down and kissed it, just like those drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway do after winning.

7. Never feel bad when you are always the last guy chosen for euchre teams. Deer hunting isn’t just about pursuing deer. Half the memories are made back at deer camp. Let’s just say my card-playing abilities are well-known amongst our deer camp crew. If you are chosen last, just remember you will feel bad until you eventually pull the upset. Your solo toast still feels good.

8. When you eat chili, barbecue or baked beans, keep your gas locked up. Otherwise you’ll be the only one talking about being skunked (not seeing any deer) when stories are shared around the campfire that night. Deer scent covers your clothes, but excludes natural gas that seeps through them from the inside out. For further details, see you hunting buddy who is laughing right now. He’s been there, done that, too.

9. Between deer drives when you stop at your buddy’s house, never pet a mama dog with puppies regardless how cute she is. Even the “she’ll never bite anyone” dog can lunge, break your glasses, then force you to hunt the rest of the day with electrical tape holding your specs together. I have a hard enough time seeing through unbent, head-fitting glasses, much less those that dangle awkwardly from your nose.

10. When transporting a trophy buck to the hanging pole via a skid steer, hang on tight — to the deer, that is. Even if you’re kneeling in the bucket and cradling the deer like a baby in order to protect the rack, don’t ever let it slip. If that happens and you break off a tine, it spoils the euphoric moment, and taints the hunt for a few days. Or longer.

This is just the proverbial “tip of the iceberg” list when it comes to my hunting miscues, which I’m sure we’ve all had a few. For some reason, I seem to have the market cornered on them. And yet, they still let me hunt. Go figure.

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com.