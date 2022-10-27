Outdoors commentary: Archery season on pace with five-year average

While the recent balmy weather may have some would-be archery deer hunters grabbing their rod and reel for a last-chance walleye outing, we all know it’s going to change. Soon enough, those walleye will have to come through a hole in the ice, while the annual whitetail rut will be upon us, then gone before you blink.

Time, as we know, stops for nothing. Kind of like a buck during mating season.

Speaking of time, Wisconsin’s archery and crossbow seasons are more than a month old, and the early-season results have been impressive. Wisconsin’s archery and crossbow season — which runs from Sept. 17 to Jan. 8 — has produced some big numbers in the DNR’s Central Farmland Zone, which includes La Crosse, Trempealeau, Monroe, Buffalo and Jackson counties. As of Oct. 11, hunters have killed 12,616 deer (7,578 crossbow, 5,038 archery) in the Central Farmland Zone. That easily ranks first among the state’s five DNR-designated zones.

Statewide, as of Oct. 11, archery and crossbow hunters have harvested 20,630 deer (8,292 bucks, 12,338 does).

While that seems like a lot of deer — and it is — it is a ways from the 99,141 deer that archery and crossbow hunters combined to kill in Wisconsin in 2021, or the 113,567 harvested in 2020. In 2019, archery and crossbow hunters killed 94,084 deer.

All of this begs the question: Are any of the combined archery and crossbow harvest numbers from the past in jeopardy of being surpassed this year?

“This season’s harvest by the ‘Day of Season’ has been tracking similar to the five-year average to date. We are entering the rut when most hunters are out in the field, and the deer are more active. Many successful hunts will occur in the coming weeks,” said Brian Dhuey, a wildlife surveys and harvest assessment specialist with the Wisconsin DNR’s Bureau of Wildlife Management.

“Unless we receive some unusual weather event over an extended period of time, there is no reason to think this year will not be similar to the past several.”

Indeed, a lot of hunter success is based on the number of times each archery or crossbow hunter steps into the woods. Weather — warm or cold — can play a factor in that. Of the 212,887 hunters who purchased either an archery, crossbow or patron license this fall (as of Oct. 21), some may decide to postpone bow hunting until the temperature drops as processing a deer becomes more complicated during 60- and 70-degree temperatures. In warm weather, a harvested animal must be taken to a processor quickly after field-dressing to minimize spoilage. Or, if you process the meat yourself, you need to have a place to cool it down before cutting it up.

“Hunter participation and deer movements tend to be lower in warmer temps than normal or cooler ones. While temps are going to be a bit above norms for the next several days, they will soon return to average and should not have a prolonged effect on harvest,” Dhuey said.

Based on the early-season kill numbers, the outlook for the remainder of the archery and crossbow season looks favorable, especially in the Central Farmland Zone, as well as the Southern Farmland Zone, which includes Vernon, Crawford and Richland counties. Statewide, it seems the overall harvest numbers for archery and crossbow are on track to meet or beat last year’s total. Part of the reason for that is we are coming off a relatively mild winter in most parts of the state.

“We are coming off a comparatively mild winter and deer survival and reproduction should have had a positive response,” Dhuey said. “Overall deer abundance should be good in most areas of the state. There is always exceptions in certain areas of the state due to local conditions, but these should be few.”

