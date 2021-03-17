Outdoors commentary: Birkebeiner part of Higgins' adventure

Still she came back, and came back with more knowledge, more experience and her trademark will to improve, to perfect.

“This year I started in Wave 6, two waves ahead of where I did last year, and very quickly I got ahead of everybody except for one skier who flew out of site within first 3 kilometers,” Higgins said.

“You just kind of see where you can make passes, what is comfortable. I definitely wanted to pace myself and not run out of that energy. It is a mix of keeping up a good pace but not wanting to burn out. It is a fine line.”

She walked that line to perfection, finishing 30 minutes after, albeit in a shorter — but more difficult — race.

Her performance was satisfying, Higgins said, but the real fulfillment came when she took a step back, then looked at the big picture, the history, of the event.

“What inspired me is that it is such a tradition. The mindset does change when you take that into consideration,” Higgins said. “It was a blast, it was totally a blast. I think that it is not just about the day, but all the time around it. This is from a glimpse of a New Yorker about a Midwest tradition.”