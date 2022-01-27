Outdoors commentary: Birkie offers skiers 'total experience'

Over the years, I’ve probably penned a dozen stories about a highly-motivated, almost unbridled, group of cross country skiers whose passion level red-lines when the word “Birkie” is uttered.
Simply speaking, it’s what stokes a competitive cross-country skier’s fire.
The Birkie — officially known as the Slumberland American Birkebeiner — is an eye-raising, smile-widening, body-slamming event that can’t be topped. Those who ski it, regardless of what skill level they are at, gush at the “total experience.”
Isaac and Kerry Pischke, of La Crosse, are definitely Birkie enthusiasts. Isaac, a 38-year-old teacher, has completed 10 Birkies with an eye on No. 11. Without a doubt, his competitive fire still burns hot.
Kerry, an outpatient orthopedic physical therapist for Gundersen Health System, did a couple of Kortelopets, then a Birkie, and has since returned to the Kortelopet course.
This year’s Classic 55K (34.17 miles) and Skate 50k (31.06 miles) are both set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at the 48th annual American Birkebeiner. While Saturday is the biggest day, there is an entire week of events leading up to it – including Friday’s Kortelopet (29k, or 18 miles) — as an estimated 13,500 people took part in the Nordic events in 2020.
“I like the challenge. Skiing 30 miles, in general, is a challenge. It is a great weekend, but the event scares me. It hurts a lot, even if you are in great shape,” said Isaac, a math teacher at Central High School for the past 15 years.
“I don’t feel good in the winter, physically and mentally, so I need to work out. I am competitive and am going to try and push myself, even when I know it’s going to hurt.”
Isaac, originally from Wisconsin Rapids, came to the area to attend UW-La Crosse. Like many people who didn’t grow up here, he fell in love with the area’s scenic beauty and outdoor opportunities.
“I love it here. You have a city of 50,000 and have Hixon Forest right here, right in the city. I just love the trails,” Isaac said. “And cross country skiing here, you can be an elite skier or just putz around in the woods. Being out in the fresh air, whether it be hiking or skiing, there is nothing better.”
Being outdoors and cross country skiing is a family affair for the Pischkes. And the highlight of the winter ski season is the Birkie, as Kerry skis the Kortelopet on Friday and Isaac the Birkie on Saturday. The Kortelopet, which had 3,000 competitors in 2020, also finishes in the same place as the Birkie — downtown Hayward, Wis.
“The Birkie is a family holiday for us,” Isaac said. “We are both training during the winter really seriously. Kerry did the Birkie after a couple of Kortes. She finished it and enjoyed it, but between the difficulty of the distance of the Birkie race, the time it takes to train for it and having one parent around to watch our kids during the race, she keeps doing the Korte.”
Kerry started cross country skiing as a kid and continued with the sport from that point on. It’s led to a number of memorable moments and memorable people.
“My parents introduced me to casual cross country skiing at a very young age, and it quickly became a favorite winter pastime,” Kerry said. “When I met Isaac, I was excited to learn we shared a common interest in the sport.
“I was shocked to learn how different, and harder, his version of cross country skiing was.”
Kerry and Isaac have two children, Lucille (7) and Charlie (4), both of whom participate in the La Crosse SkiSparks Club, a youth program that teaches kids how to cross country ski. Both Lucille and Charlie do the Barnebirkie, too, which is a non-timed event for kids ages 3-13 at the Birkebeiner. More than 1,000 kids took part in the Barnebirkie in 2020.
If you haven’t guessed by now, skiing is what this family does in its free time during the winter months.
“Living in Wisconsin, we can all identify with how undesirable winter can be. Having a shared enjoyment of skiing as a family changes our whole outlook on the cold and snow,” Kerry said. “The enthusiasm is always best when shared. We recently took our young nephews skiing with us for the first time, and Eli informed me, ‘I don’t love skiing, I adore it.’”
Squeezing in adult responsibilities — such as family and work — can be challenging, Isaac said, when trying to train for the Birkie.
“I don’t train as much as I should. I cross-train, too, sometimes running or biking,” Isaac said. “Before we had kids we would travel every weekend to ski. Now family responsibilities come first.”
That doesn’t mean Isaac takes his training, or upcoming Birkie, any less serious. In fact, he’s probably more determined this year than in past years.
“You could say I have a chip on my shoulder this year, being in Wave 2,” Isaac said, his voice trailing off. “The Elite Wave is really talented; some of them are Olympic skiers. Wave 1 is for the fastest citizens. I am trying to stay in, or be in, Wave 1.
“Toward the end of the race, you puke or cramp up, but I want to stay in Wave 1, so you keep going.”
There is a formula that determines who is in each of the six waves of classic-style skiers, and eight waves of the skating style competitors. In 2020 (2021 times did not count, as the event was partially virtual because of COVID), Isaac completed the 55k Birkie Classic in 4 hours, 7 minutes, 55 seconds.
In 2018, Isaac completed the 50k classic race in 3:17.54, which was less than 10 minutes slower than his 2012 effort (3:08.21) and 2011 performance (3:09.11), both of which were 50k races.
“The winner, or the leaders, get the best snow. I am skiing through mashed potatoes sometimes,” Isaac said. “Wave selection is not based on comparing apples to apples.”
Even with the best training and ideal race conditions, Isaac said he would never reach elite status. Some of the area’s elite skiers, like Jens Brabbit of La Crescent, Ben Weisner and Scott Cooper of La Crosse, and Chris Jackson of Coon Valley, are simply at a different level, Isaac said.
“There are a handful of guys (from the area) who get in good training and have amazing form. They are really talented and do every little thing right,” Isaac said. “I could probably train all I wanted to and have no chance I would get there. Two years ago, I went up (north) with Jens and Ben. They were going 40 mph down a cross country ski hill with turns in it.”
Many of us, especially the non-Birkie types, would stop right there, unstrap our skis, and walk down the hill. Having trees within a few feet of me while barreling down a steep hill on skinny skis? Not hardly.
That doesn’t stop Isaac from pushing himself. It’s that competitive nature within him. There are times, however, when the Birkie does get to be a true grit test, a mental grind like no other event. That’s where the non-skiers, or the spectators come into play.
“More people are encouraging you to keep going. (Competitors), they draft lines and encourage you to stay with them. You need to see it live as the atmosphere is just amazing,” Isaac said of the crowds, which have been estimated to reach 30,000, according to several websites.
“I am used to skiing by myself, or with one or two people. At the Birkie, it’s totally different. Every 5k there is something going on. Like at the 39k mark, there is the ‘39k Club’ in the woods. They are just people having a party in the woods. Bonfire, big stereo, big party. Then another 5k and there is something else going on.”
It’s the biggest thing happening in Cable, Wis., where the race starts and Hayward, where it ends, during the entire year. With skiers from 47 different states and 25 countries in 2020, there is no denying it’s the biggest and most prestigious cross country ski race in North America.
It’s more than a race, however, as it’s a ski party, too, as folks let you know as you approach the finish.
“Hayward covers a couple of streets with snow and you finish skiing through their town,” Isaac said. “Finishing on main street is an incredible feeling. Lots of people, noise and excitement.”
Sounds like a must-see to me.
ANY IDEAS? Do you know a longtime ice angler who likes to share his or her stories? Know of anyone who has cross-country skied the Coulee Region and beyond? Know of anyone who does some winter camping here or elsewhere? I’m always looking for ideas, so don’t hesitate to send any my way at outdoorstrib@gmail.com.
La Crosse area digs out from yet another winter blast
How much snow fell? Totals put La Crosse back on track for this time of year
The snow came late this year, but the La Crosse area is now on track for normal snowfall.
La Crosse received 1½ inches of snow Sunday and up to 11 inches between Monday evening and 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
To date, 28.4 inches of snow has fallen this winter as of midnight Monday, according to the National Weather Service. About 80 percent of the snow that has fallen as of Monday fell over the past 30 days.
That puts the La Crosse area on track to match or exceed the normal snowfall to date measured at 29.8 inches. Normal snowfall is the amount of snow averaged between 1981 and 2010.
Those in need of a reprieve may be glad to hear that the snow forecast for Thursday may end up being a light dusting, said National Weather Service meteorologist John Wetenkamp said. "We've been in an active storm track, but don't see any significant activity in the next few days."
Classes delayed Wednesday at many Coulee Region schools after storm drops a foot of snow
Many rural school districts are delaying classes two hours this morning, including Alma, Arcadia, Black River Falls, Blair-Taylor, De Soto, Hillsboro, Independence, La Farge, New Lisbon, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton, Royall, Seneca, Tomah, Viroqua, Westby and Whitehall schools in Wisconsin; and Caledonia, Houston, La Crescent, Rushford-Peterson and Spring Grove in Minnesota.
Allamakee and Eastern Allamakee in Iowa both canceled classes for Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, Tomah in Monroe County posted the highest snowfall in the area, with 14 inches between Monday and Tuesday; in La Crosse County, New Amsterdam recorded 11 inches, and Holmen, Onalaska and La Crosse all recorded 10 inches. In Trempealeau County, Galesville received 12.2 inches and Trempealeau 11.5 inches. In Houston County, Minn., Spring Grove received 12 inches of snow, Caledonia 10 1/2 inches, and Houston and Brownsville 10 inches.
High school sports: Big Tuesday events get reschedule dates
Fans will have to wait two more days to see the highly anticipated rematch between the second-ranked Central High School boys basketball team and fifth-ranked Onalaska due to another winter storm.
Onalaska activities director Charlie Ihle said Tuesday morning that the matchup will be played as part of a doubleheader at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse on Thursday.
The doubleheader begins with a game between Onalaska and Central's girls teams at 6 p.m. and concludes with the boys game at 7:30 p.m.
The Red Raiders (15-2, 9-0) are one win away from clinching at least a share of the MVC championship and beat the Hilltoppers (16-3, 9-1) 74-56 on Jan. 11. A win for Onalaska likely forces a tie for the title heading into its last conference game against Holmen (8-9, 4-4) and Central's final two against Tomah (5-11, 1-7) and Aquinas (6-11, 3-4).
Tuesday also marked a big night for several Coulee Region wrestling teams, who will have to wait a day to try and qualify for the WIAA team state tournament. All team sectionals were pushed back to Wednesday during the storm.
Third-ranked Holmen's Division 1 sectional final against eighth-ranked Waunakee will begin at 7 p.m.
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T and Prairie du Chien travel to Spring Green, Wis., for Division 2 semifinal — and possibly championship duals — in Division 2. The fifth-ranked Titans meet seventh-ranked Lodi in one 6 p.m. semifinal, and the fourth-ranked Blackhawks draw sixth-ranked Evansville/Albany in the other. Semifinal winners face off immediately after.
Aquinas was scheduled to compete in the Fennimore Sectional on Tuesday, and a rescheduled date for that is not yet official. The 11th-ranked Blugolds wrestle 10th-ranked Riverdale in the semifinal, and that winner faces either third-ranked Fennimore or Pecatonica/Argyle.
For some, getting help in bad weather isn't optional
ONALASKA — Ben Martens is especially thankful for his corps of home health aides during the nasty weather of late — because they are his keys to independence.
“Without them, there would be no way I could live on my own,” said the 43-year-old Martens, who uses a wheelchair because of cerebral palsy and lives in his well-kept mobile home in Onalaska. “I can’t thank them enough.
“When the weather is bad, I feel bad for them, but I can’t eat by myself,” he said, adding with his characteristic laugh, “and I like to eat.”
Jess Larivee, one of the aides in Martens’ cadre who helps him and drew duty Tuesday, shrugged off the nearly foot of snow, saying, “You just bundle up and drive slow. On days like today, he still needs somebody.”
Larivee described her drive from her home in La Crosse as “not too bad,” although things got a bit dicey in the mobile home development, where she said a few cars were stuck.
An aide stops by four times a day to prepare food and feed Martens, with the morning stop including helping him shower, shave, brush his teeth and make the bed, said Martens, who has a cadre of 10 aides he is able to pay with county or state stipends.
Larivee, who originally was studying to be a nurse but took certified nursing assistant course 15 years ago and found it so fulfilling she switched to become a CNA, she said.
“To me, it’s like a good karma feel,” said Larivee, a 43-year-old mother of five who generally tends to Martens on Tuesdays and Thursdays and fills in on other days as needed.
Larivee’s main role is to help Martens with his basic needs, and she confessed that she has not been able to thwart his unfettered — some friends rib him that it’s misplaced — allegiance to the Minnesota Vikings.
Larivee, who isn’t a sports fan, actually is an enabler for Martens — so much so that she painted the new wheelchair he got last year Vikings purple, with team symbols, too.
Martens, who provided almost daily Facebook updates on how the paint job was going, is longing for spring so he can get back in the saddle of the self-propelled chair.
“I hate winter,” he said disdainfully. “I don’t like it at all because I’m stuck in the house. During the summer, I use my chair like a car and go all the way to Riverside Park” in La Crosse.
Martens, whom many people refer to as the “chickencue guru” since a La Crosse Tribune article tagged him with that moniker in July because of his nearly one-man show organizing the annual chickencue for the congregation where he worships, the Onalaska United Methodist Church.
The relationship between Martens and Larivee goes beyond that of a boss-employee to fast friendship. Martens is more of a family member than a boss — to the extent they took a trip to New Orleans in 2017.
Martens’ gratitude knows no bounds — because he’s not snowbound, and “I’m grateful for how people come out in all kinds of weather to help me,” he said. “Not many would do that.”
Despite the snow, volunteers deliver meals in La Crosse
Snowfalls totaling as much a foot — more in some areas — skewered the fare for elderly and disabled folks who rely on home-delivered meals or congregate meal sites in La Crosse County, with canceled service for some and business as usual for others.
The closing of La Crosse School District also parks the home-delivered meals of the La Crosse County Senior Nutrition Program and suspends the program’s congregate noon meal sites. Normally, about 500 people 60 and older countywide receive home-delivered meals, and 550 go to congregate sites in La Crosse, Bangor, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem. Some may get by with extra victuals the Aging and Disability Resource Center delivers in December for such emergencies, as well as help from neighbors and friends, a county official said.
Meanwhile, volunteers for the nonprofit Mobile Meals of La Crosse hit the road Tuesday morning in four-wheel-drives and some muscled through the snow with two-wheel power, as they always do, despite the weather, executive director Melissa Greco said.
They delivered 88 meals in the city of La Crosse, similar to their count even during the polar vortex that walloped the region last week, Greco said.
“We still have brave souls who volunteer,” she said, adding that some recipients “cancel because they feel sorry for the drivers, but we say that’s what we’re here for.”
The meals are prepared at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare and at Bethany Lutheran Homes’ Eagle Crest South, both of which have to keep their kitchens up and running regardless of weather, unlike the schools.
The agency’s partnership with Great Rivers United Way helps keep costs down for the meals, which are $4.25 apiece, including a hot meal, bread, milk, seasoning and a dessert, she said. For another $1.25, patrons can get a sandwich for their evening meals.
Some receive assistance from the county or state to help pay for the meals, while those who can afford it pay for their own, Greco said.
Mobile Meals, founded in 1971, has a “really great staff who help plan carbohydrates and proteins for well-balanced meals,” she said.
“The people are so thankful” not only for the meals but also for the socialization with the delivery crews, Greco said.