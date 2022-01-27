Outdoors commentary: Birkie offers skiers 'total experience'

Over the years, I’ve probably penned a dozen stories about a highly-motivated, almost unbridled, group of cross country skiers whose passion level red-lines when the word “Birkie” is uttered.

Simply speaking, it’s what stokes a competitive cross-county skier’s fire.

The Birkie — officially known as the Slumberland American Birkebeiner — is an eye-raising, smile-widening, body-slamming event that can’t be topped. Those who ski it, regardless of what skill level they are at, gush at the “total experience.”

Isaac and Kerry Pischke, of La Crosse, are definitely Birkie enthusiasts. Isaac, a 38-year-old teacher, has completed 10 Birkies with an eye on No. 11. Without a doubt, his competitive fire still burns hot.

Kerry, an outpatient orthopedic physical therapist for Gundersen Health System, did a couple of Kortelopets, then a Birkie, and has since returned to the Kortelopet course.

This year’s Classic 55K (34.17 miles) and Skate 50k (31.06 miles) are both set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at the 48th annual American Birkebeiner. While Saturday is the biggest day, there is an entire week of events leading up to it – including Friday’s Kortelopet (29k, or 18 miles) — as an estimated 13,500 people took part in the Nordic events in 2020.

“I like the challenge. Skiing 30 miles, in general, is a challenge. It is a great weekend, but the event scares me. It hurts a lot, even if you are in great shape,” said Isaac, a math teacher at Central High School for the past 15 years.

“I don’t feel good in the winter, physically and mentally, so I need to work out. I am competitive and am going to try and push myself, even when I know it’s going to hurt.”

Isaac, originally from Wisconsin Rapids, came to the area to attend UW-La Crosse. Like many people who didn’t grow up here, he fell in love with the area’s scenic beauty and outdoor opportunities.

“I love it here. You have a city of 50,000 and have Hixon Forest right here, right in the city. I just love the trails,” Isaac said. “And cross country skiing here, you can be an elite skier or just putz around in the woods. Being out in the fresh air, whether it be hiking or skiing, there is nothing better.”

Being outdoors and cross country skiing is a family affair for the Pischkes. And the highlight of the winter ski season is the Birkie, as Kerry skis the Kortelopet on Friday and Isaac the Birkie on Saturday. The Kortelopet, which had 3,000 competitors in 2020, also finishes in the same place as the Birkie – downtown Hayward, Wis.

“The Birkie is a family holiday for us,” Isaac said. “We are both training during the winter really seriously. Kerry did the Birkie after a couple of Kortes. She finished it and enjoyed it, but between the difficulty of the distance of the Birkie race, the time it takes to train for it and having one parent around to watch our kids during the race, she keeps doing the Korte.”

Kerry started cross country skiing as a kid and continued with the sport from that point on. It’s led to a number of memorable moments and memorable people.

“My parents introduced me to casual cross country skiing at a very young age and it quickly became a favorite winter pastime,” Kerry said. “When I met Isaac, I was excited to learn we shared a common interest in the sport.

“I was shocked to learn how different, and harder, his version of cross country skiing was.”

Kerry and Isaac have two children, Lucille (7) and Charlie (4), both of whom participate in the La Crosse SkiSparks Club, a youth program that teaches kids how to cross country ski. Both Lucille and Charlie do the Barnebirkie, too, which is a non-timed event for kids ages 3-13 at the Birkebeiner. More than 1,000 kids took part in the Barnebirkie in 2020.

If you haven’t guessed by now, skiing is what this family does in its free time during the winter months.

“Living in Wisconsin, we can all identify with how undesirable winter can be. Having a shared enjoyment of skiing as a family changes our whole outlook on the cold and snow,” Kerry said. “The enthusiasm is always best when shared. We recently took our young nephews skiing with us for the first time and Eli informed me, ‘I don’t love skiing, I adore it.’”

Squeezing in adult responsibilities – such as family and work – can be challenging, Isaac said, when trying to train for the Birkie.

“I don’t train as much as I should. I cross-train, too, sometimes running or biking,” Isaac said. “Before we had kids we would travel every weekend to ski. Now family responsibilities come first.”

That doesn’t mean Isaac takes his training, or upcoming Birkie, any less serious. In fact, he’s probably more determined this year than in past years.

“You could say I have a chip on my shoulder this year, being in Wave 2,” Isaac said, his voice trailing off. “The Elite Wave is really talented; some of them are Olympic skiers. Wave 1 is for the fastest citizens. I am trying to stay in, or be in, Wave 1.

“Toward the end of the race, you puke or cramp up, but I want to stay in Wave 1, so you keep going.”

There is a formula that determines who is in each of the six waves of classic-style skiers, and eight waves of the skating style competitors. In 2020 (2021 times did not count, as the event was partially virtual because of COVID), Isaac completed the 55k Birkie Classic in 4 hours, 7 minutes, 55 seconds.

In 2018, Isaac completed the 50k classic race in 3:17.54, which was less than 10 minutes slower than his 2012 effort (3:08.21) and 2011 performance (3:09.11), both of which were 50k races.

“The winner, or the leaders, get the best snow. I am skiing through mashed potatoes sometimes,” Isaac said. “Wave selection is not based on comparing apples to apples.”

Even with the best training and ideal race conditions, Isaac said he would never reach elite status. Some of the area’s elite skiers, like Jens Brabbit of La Crescent, Ben Weisner and Scott Cooper of La Crosse, and Chris Jackson of Coon Valley, are simply at a different level, Isaac said.

“There are a handful of guys (from the area) who get in good training and have amazing form. They are really talented and do every little thing right,” Isaac said. “I could probably train all I wanted to and have no chance I would get there. Two years ago, I went up (north) with Jens and Ben. They were going 40 mph down a cross country ski hill with turns in it.”

Many of us, especially the non-Birkie types, would stop right there, unstrap our skis, and walk down the hill. Having trees within a few feet of me while barreling down a steep hill on skinny skis? Not hardly.

That doesn’t stop Isaac from pushing himself. It’s that competitive nature within him. There are times, however, when the Birkie does get to be a true grit test, a mental grind like no other event. That’s where the non-skiers, or the spectators come into play.

“More people are encouraging you to keep going. (Competitors), they draft lines and encourage you to stay with them. You need to see it live as the atmosphere is just amazing,” Isaac said of the crowds, which have been estimated to reach 30,000, according to several websites.

“I am used to skiing by myself, or with one or two people. At the Birkie, it’s totally different. Every 5k there is something going on. Like at the 39k mark, there is the ‘39k Club’ in the woods. They are just people having a party in the woods. Bonfire, big stereo, big party. Then another 5k and there is something else going on.”

It’s the biggest thing happening in Cable, Wis., where the race starts and Hayward, where it ends, during the entire year. With skiers from 47 different states and 25 countries in 2020, there is no denying it’s the biggest and most prestigious cross country ski race in North America.

It’s more than a race, however, as it’s a ski party, too, as folks let you know as you approach the finish.

“Hayward covers a couple of streets with snow and you finish skiing through their town,” Isaac said. “Finishing on main street is an incredible feeling. Lots of people, noise and excitement.”

Sounds like a must-see to me.