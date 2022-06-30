Outdoors commentary: Brothers enjoy time — and big catches — while running Great Alma Fishing Float

Brothers Jim and Tim Lodermeier were looking for a joint business venture that would keep them within hands-reach of their passion — fishing and hunting — as well as keep them outside. They considered a bait and tackle shop, even a sports shop, but nothing caught their interest.

Then they took a peek at the Great Alma Fishing Float.

Yup, they were hooked, and that is how it all began 35 years ago for the 62-year-old Jim and the 59-year-old Tim, as they walk on water — with the aid of a float, of course — each day at a 9,000-square-foot flotilla located on the Minnesota side of the Mississippi River across from Alma, Wisconsin.

“We had been looking at different sports shops for something to do. We found out about this, and fished it a little bit and thought it was a more interesting than being inside,” Tim Lodermeier said. “This way we are out there where the fishermen are. It is an interesting deal.”

Fishing floats, in general, are an interesting deal. On the upper Mississippi River at Alma, Trempealeau, Dresbach and Genoa — a picturesque stretch of the mighty river — there are fishing floats located directly behind the lock and dams. It’s a buffet of sorts for the fish, as they crave the highly-oxygenated and turbulent water behind the dams, which continuously stirs up food like cake batter in mixing bowl.

And the end result can be a mystery of sorts.

“You just don’t know what you are going to catch, especially in the summer when we will see 13 or 14 different species of fish,” Jim Lodermeier said. “We are right by the dam, so the dam acts like a great big aerator that they come by. They just seem to congregate more here because of that.”

The dam, which has had three owners since it was built in 1947 or 1948, could have four at any time. The float, which consists of a 300-foot-long segment that faces the main channel, is for sale, the Lodermeiers said. At this point in time — even though the brothers split days during the week and alternate working every other weekend — they are looking to spend more time with family and doing different things.

“I was 23 when we bought it; I am 59 right now. It is still enjoyable, but we are just both getting to the point we want to do other stuff,” Tim Lodermeier said. “You do miss out on (family) stuff. With me being 59 and Jim is 62, it is just kind of that time.”

When the time comes to pass on the torch, so-to-speak, it won’t be easy. Over 3½ decades, the brothers have made many improvements, met strangers who have become lifelong friends and have seen dandy fish hoisted from the river depths to the dock, if only for a brief appearance (lake sturgeon, for one, are a protected species). They have seen fish of unimaginable size bend rods, then draw crowds.

How big, you ask?

“There have been several 70- to 75-inch sturgeon and a catfish weighing over 50 pounds. It takes a big net and several people (to land them),” Tim Lodermeier said. “You stick the head in one net and the tail in the other. It draws a big crowd when someone gets on of them on.”

Jim Lodermeier agreed.

“Oh my gosh, seeing the people’s faces when they catch something like that,” Jim Lodermeier said. “Most people have never seen a fish that big, must less catch one. Catching one of those monsters is fun.”

A quick Google search reveals a 75-inch sturgeon, by the way, tops 100 pounds. Who says you need a deep sea fishing venture to the Gulf of Mexico to land a lunker? The Great Alma Fishing Float, at a far more reasonable cost, provides you with that chance. In fact, for $23 either Jim or Tim will shuttle you across the channel in an 18-passenger, custom-built boat from their dock at Alma to the float and give you a spot on the fishing dock from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The trek takes a mere 4 minutes.

All you need to do is walk to the dock at Alma, then send a high-tech signal. I’m joking of course, as like other floats, a simple color signal board alerts Tim or Jim that somebody needs to be ferried to the fishing float. For more information and contact numbers, go to the float’s website at almafishingfloat.com

“We have a board with hinges and a rope. Turn it to blaze orange, and we’ll come pick you up,” Tim Lodermeier said. “From our (float), we can see our dock in Alma real well.”

While there are plenty of similarities between the four fishing floats on the upper part of the Mississippi River, the Great Alma Fishing Float is unique in the sense that it has night fishing and can accommodate up to 12 overnight guests. It’s fairly inexpensive, too, as the rate is $50 per person per night.

“For overnight fishing, we have three rooms with four bunks for each room,” Jim Lodermeier said. “It has been nice, as people just love it out here. They come out and fish all night, as some of them don’t even use the bunk rooms. We have some Weber (charcoal) grills out here for them to use, and we have electricity, so they bring an electric frying pan or crock pot.”

The nocturnal anglers catch their share of catfish, Jim Lodermeier said, along with walleye and, of course, plenty of sheepshead. Then when they get tired, they simply turn into the bunks, which are located on a houseboat that is heated for late fall or early spring fishing and air-conditioned for summertime stays. There’s also another enclosed houseboat that is used as an office and eating area.

“Spring is when it’s pretty popular,” Tim Lodermeier said of the bunk houses. “For the walleye fishing, it gets pretty booked up.”

The float, overall, has been pretty busy over the years, the Lodermeiers said, as this spring there were more than 100 anglers on at one time. Usually it’s in the 40- to 60-person range, Tim Lodermeier said. The float anglers come from Chicago and Milwaukee areas, as well as the Twin Cities.

“When that time comes (a possible sale), it will be hard. I will have to come out and visit people,” Jim Lodermeier said. “We have known families for four generations. A lot of them have come and gone. Now they have grandkids coming out and fishing.”

ANY IDEAS? I’m always open for ideas, as the outdoor community is full of interesting people who do fascinating things. I just need help finding them. It can be someone who is into canoeing, trapping, fishing, morel hunting, waterskiing or runs ultramarathons. If you know of someone, send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0