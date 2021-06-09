Outdoors commentary: Brown's best places to fish

With the fishing season in full swing and the Memorial Day weekend in our rearview mirror, I was reminiscing about some of the best places I have ever fished.

I know, it’s hard to top the mighty Mississippi River, but there is something about lake fishing -- whether in northern Wisconsin or Minnesota -- that creates an amazing experience every time I am able to make the trek.

My late father and I fished numerous lakes in the Bemidji, Minn., area for more than 15 years, including Lake Bemidji, Lake Plantangenet, Lake Andrusia and even tiny lakes like Walkerbrook, but there is one lake that rises about the rest.

Ever heard of Lac des Mille Lacs?

It’s a monster-sized lake -- 59,584 acres -- featuring hundreds of islands, fingers, bays and inlets that is located about 90 miles west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. It’s a solid 12-hour road trip from La Crosse (550 miles), and one I would love to make again after the pandemic -- and border restrictions -- ease.

If your mind is drifting off to your favorite fishing lake or river, send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com letting me know its name, where it is and why it is special to you. I’d love to hear your stories, and maybe I’ll write about it in a future column.