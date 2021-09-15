Outdoors commentary: Destined for the outdoors life

“Trapping, once I got by bit by the trapping bug, I think I was 11, it never stopped. It (place to trap) was right there, right outside my door. He (Grandpa Corey) took me out and showed me how and gave me a couple of tips. The first day I got one muskrat and the second day I got another muskrat,” Tony said.

“Then I got 14 in one day that week. I walked across the road to check the traps. I had like 20 back then. I ended up with 77 muskrats that year, as 11 year-old. And my mom let me skip church (to check traps).”

Tony said the muskrat, or “rat hides,” were worth four or five bucks back in the 1970s, and are not worth much more than that today.

So much for getting rich from trapping, but that’s not the point. Tony will tell you that in a heartbeat.

“Being out there, in the swamp and the woods, by myself, that’s why. I got all my buddies hooked, too. That was a good thing, as trapping keeps you out of trouble,” he said. “We expanded into everything — mink, coon, beaver, fox. I remember my first job, I would take two weeks off in the fall just to fox trap. When I started they were $60 for red fox; now they are $20. A good one you might get you $30.