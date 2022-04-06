Outdoors commentary: Fowl-mouthed hunter talks turkey

He doesn’t proclaim to be bilingual, but this guy can sure talk turkey with the best of them — humans and fowl alike.

He’s won more than a dozen calling contests, albeit judged by humans, which is why he’s more fulfilled when calling in the real thing while sitting in the woods. After all, toms and jakes don’t judge, but simply vamoose if the language isn’t spot-on.

Let me introduce you to Jeff Fredrick, who lives with his wife and three teenage kids on a piece of land between West Salem and Mindoro. Fredrick has a lot going on in life, but admittedly, much of it revolves around turkeys.

Calling them, hunting them, speaking at seminars about them, making (and selling) calls to attract them and selling the increasingly popular feather art to make a living — all are part of his turkey-centered world.

Yes, he knows it. Why else would Fredrick market himself as “The Gobbler Geek.”

It fits the 50-year-old turkey lover to a tee.

“Here it is, 35 years later, and every time I get a gobbler approaching my calling I still get a rush of adrenaline and start shaking. The harvest, it is secondary. Everything that happens prior to the shot, that is what the turkey hunt is to me,” Fredrick said.

“Once I have a gobbler in reach, I want to secure it as ethically and humanely as possible. We love eating them and doing artwork with their feathers. My family’s No. 1 favorite meal is wild turkey. That is our No. 1 source of protein.”

One might argue it’s Fredrick’s No. 1 thought much of the time, at least when he’s not thinking about his wife, Kim, daughter Rachel, 17, along with sons Robbie, 15, and Matt, 13. After all, this guy has been “thinking turkey” since he was 15 … or younger.

It’s what his outdoors and sporting goods company, Jeff Fredrick Champion’s Choice Turkey Calls (check out his website: fredrickchampionschoice.com), is based around.

In other words, turkeys and Fredrick are synonymous. Want proof? Read this:

“My life is all based off of the wild turkey, and it all started back in high school,” Fredrick said. “I didn’t go to my senior prom because it was turkey hunting season. I didn’t go on my class trip because I went turkey hunting. I drove from Cambria to Wauzeka and hung out by myself in the woods, calling turkeys.”

OK, so Fredrick lives in a turkey-dominated world, but he’s been able to turn his passion into a lifestyle after a 20-year career as the art director at La Crosse Sign Co. He’s been self-employed for 10 years, carving out his niche in a highly competitive industry.

This guy’s got plenty of gobble in him.

On second thought, Fredrick’s turkey obsession started before he got to high school at Cambria-Friesland, which is located between Portage and Beaver Dam. It was right before his teenage years when his family would go to sports shows where his father, a taxidermist, would display his work at one of the many show booths.

“The reason I got into (turkey) calling, my dad, he competed in the taxidermy competitions, which were an integral part of sports shows. My brother, my mom and dad, we went as a family trip,” Fredrick said.

“My dad (Jim) was part of the taxidermist competitions. I was this 11-year-old kid hanging out at the sports shows, doing odd jobs there. I went and hung out with guys that came from down south with the turkey booths, making turkey calls and things. I remember I got 20 bucks, and spent that 20 bucks on one of my mouth calls.”

Five years later, he won his first junior calling contest in 1988 at the Madison Sports Show. The next year, he went to the state calling contest at Wisconsin Dells and won the junior division. Two years later, in 1990, he entered the adult division, calling with all the state’s big-boy callers.

It took him until 1994 to win his first Wisconsin State Championship, but he proved it was no fluke by winning three consecutive Wisconsin state titles and 12 overall. He crossed the border, too, winning three titles in Minnesota and two in Iowa.

This guy, without a doubt, could talk turkey at a seminar with humans, or in the woods with the real thing.

“A contest, it is really difficult. It is human opinion, obviously being judged by humans. You’ve got to kind of constantly bounce back and forth which in what a real turkey sounds like and what a human wants to hear,” Fredrick said. “There is a big variety right there. It’s like, who is winning right now, then you have to adjust what you are doing based off people’s reaction.

“There is an element of luck involved. I always tried to be way better than I thought I needed to win. I am pretty fortunate to win as many as I did.”

An artist who loves to paint abstract art, Fredrick found it difficult to paint anything, including wildlife paintings, and make a living.

“Wildlife art, the traditional kind, is kind of dead thanks to the digital revolution. I would go to conservation banquets and get told, ‘I love your art, but I have 20 prints, most of which are in my closet,’” said Fredrick, who graduated from Madison Area Technical College with a degree in commercial art.

“I did all kinds of shows and people liked my paintings, but I couldn’t make money at it.”

Then, four years ago, he came up with what he calls “feather art,” were he uses his abstract art background, combines it with his knowledge of taxidermy, mixes in his endless creative juices, and comes up with design artwork made entirely of feathers. This feather art is made entirely of turkey feathers, excluding the framework.

It’s something entirely different than your traditional fan mount, and has been a boon to his business.

“I showed it to my family and by their reaction, right away I knew I had something,” Fredrick said.

Feather art came about when Fredrick was working on making some of his turkey decoys.

“I make a turkey decoy that uses real feathers, which in making it I use some taxidermy skills. I invented this process to make a more durable turkey feather decoy,” Fredrick said. “I had an art show coming up at the Heider Center in West Salem, and had been doing art shows and stuff. I was painting abstract art, but wondered if I could come up with something cool in the abstract realm. I thought, ‘Why don’t I make some abstract compositions out of real feathers?’”

So he did, and like his years of turkey calling contests, it took off.

“Feather art, so far, it has been my most successful thing I have done in the art world. Twenty percent I do for local people; I skin their turkeys for them,” Fredrick said. “About 80 percent (of customers) come from all over the United States. It has been cool and really exciting. I did not anticipate it.”

A number of things in his turkey-centered life have been unexpected, but some things remain the same. As in his love of the outdoors, especially turkeys, and the thrill of communicating with them. Fredrick compared it to rattling in a big buck while whitetail hunting, or bugling while elk hunting.

Well, sort of.

“It is like elk hunting, or when you are rattling in a buck, but then it would be as if he would roar. That would amp it up even more,” Fredrick said. “Not only are you making a call, but the animal itself is calling back to you. That is what makes it exciting. Gobbling back and getting closer each time. You know he is getting closer, and closer, and your heart is pumping and adrenaline is rushing.”

It is easy to sense Fredrick’s passion for calling, for hunting, for turkeys. Turkeys he plans to hunt in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Wyoming this year during each state’s respective season. And it’s why from the first week of March until the first week of June, he’s out in the woods nearly every morning at daybreak, listening to turkeys.

Listening to them, learning more about them, and rejuvenating himself.

“I have a deep, deep love and passion for hunting and wild turkey hunting itself,” Fredrick said. “There are a number of ways to go fill a turkey tag, but to enjoy the experience and call them in is the best.”

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

