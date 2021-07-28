Outdoors commentary: Gage Griffin ready for big fishing weekend

That’s why Griffin is eager to show what he can do against the best college anglers right in his back yard. He’s lived in La Crosse for more than three years, and tries to fish every day. He and Rueth were out scouting different water in preparation of the College Open, which is a one-day event.

He’s also determined to erase the memory of his last national championship, which he qualified for during the 2019 regular season. The championship, which was actually held in February of 2020 at the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida, was a humbling experience for Griffin.

“I had some really good beds I was on in practice, then the weather changed,” Griffin said. “I didn’t weigh in a single fish in two days.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Griffin has faced adversity before, and came out stronger and better because of it. He started college at Cornell University in Mount Vernon, Iowa, and was a varsity wrestler there for the 2016-17 season. He transferred to UW-L and was a member of the 2018-2019 Eagles team, but then came one of twists in his life.

One he thanks Eagles’ wrestling coach Dave Malecek for, even though it meant the end of his wrestling career.