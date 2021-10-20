Outdoors commentary: Graff thankful for the space to reflect

When Mark Graff carefully scales the steps to his treestand, then is safely and securely attached with a vest and rope, he sits down and says the Lord’s Prayer.

Then he will bless a number of people and things as he absorbs the view, taking a human-eye panoramic of the landscape.

Graff is certainly thankful for the opportunity to be outdoors, to be a part of the archery deer season, and with some good fortune, perhaps harvest another trophy buck. Yes, he has many.

But there is something far more to what he says, and why he says it.

“You think about anything and everything, absolutely,” said Graff, a lifelong La Crosse resident, when asked about his thoughts once in a treestand. “One of the things I do every time I get in a stand, I say the ‘Our Father, who art in heaven…’ After I am done saying that, I say bless this person, bless this person, bless this person.”

Graff, 53, is not asking for divine intervention when he’s hunting, not by any means. Honestly, he’s thankful to be alive, healthy, and have the opportunity to satisfy his never-ending passion for the outdoors.

Graff, you see, possesses a gene that can lead to congenital heart failure, which took decades before it affected him in any way. He found out he had the gene when he was 22 after a cousin, who was a nurse in the Army, took blood samples from family members — aunts, uncles, cousins — and submitted them to the Minneapolis Heart Institute, which was doing a study of this particular gene at the time.

For 23 years he lived with the understanding of what could happen, as the gene — which causes an enlarged heart — had taken his father’s life.

So when he developed some systems at age 49, he knew what was wrong.

“In 2018, around Thanksgiving, I was having shortness of breath, tightness of my chest,” Graff said. “My main symptoms were dizziness, shortness of breath. I couldn’t walk to the back door of my garage without being out of breath.”

He was put on a waiting list for a donor heart at the University Hospital, which is part of UW-Health, in Madison. He was a candidate for a heart transplant through a clinical trial where heart in a box technology was used.

According to the UW-Hospital website, the UW Medicine Regional Heart Center is the first in the nation to use the heart in a box technology, which enables a beating heart to be transported for use in a transplant surgery.

“Instead of keeping the heard on ice and cold during the transporting, they keep it warm and keep it pumping. There is blood flowing through it the whole time,” Graff said. “With this method, the heart can come from a longer distance. Mine came from 1,400 miles away.”

So when a donor heart became available, Graff went in for surgery on May 15, 2020. The surgery was successful, but Graff wound up spending 22 days in the hospital.

“It was right during the riots (related to George Floyd’s death). My wife (Michelle) was staying at her sister’s in Sun Prairie, and would have to leave the hospital at 3 in the afternoon to get through.”

While Graff’s story is captivating, for sure, this is where it gets even more incredible. A 31-year employee of the City of La Crosse in the Water Utilities Department — including the last five as distribution supervisor for the Water Department — he was back at work in just three months.

“It is a slow recovery, and you need to take it day-by-day, but overall it has gone very well,” said Graff, who takes 13 different medications in the morning and 13 at night, which are mainly anti-rejection drugs. “For three months, I had no, or limited, physical activity.

“It is a full year recovery, or to get back to normal.”

So a longtime archery and gun deer hunter certainly missed the 2020 season, right? After all, the archery deer season was only four months after his transplant surgery.

Not hardly. Graff wasn’t about to miss the deer season, although doctors did give him some stipulations.

“Doctors didn’t want me to field dress a deer, which I did,” said Graff, whose sister, Sandy Malay, also underwent a successful heart transplant in 2020. “They didn’t want me to drag any deer, which I didn’t. I do have to be careful. I have to try and avoid any cuts at all in order to limit the chance of infections.”

It wasn’t a walk in the park when it came to resuming his outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing. But those hobbies served as a big source of motivation, as did his work.

“I absolutely love working for the city,” Graff said, “and, oh yeah, it (being outdoors) is great motivation for me. Without fishing and hunting, my hobbies would be a lot more limited.

“I was really excited when I found out I was going to be able to recover in time to go hunting. I’ve never missed a season (since he started deer hunting at age 12). I shot my first one (last year) with a crossbow – it was getting harder and harder to draw back my bow — on Sept. 15 or 16.”

Graff’s outdoors resume, both hunting and fishing, is pretty impressive. His biggest buck, a 16-pointer with a 20-inch inside spread, scored 197 inches. He harvested that monster in Minnesota in 2015 during the first day of the gun-deer season with a 12-gauge shotgun.

He’s also harvested bucks that have scored 157 inches, 156, 151 and a couple that scored in the 140s. When he turned 40, he had a goal to harvest a big buck in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. He went 2-for-3, missing out on a Minnesota buck.

Graff’s also gone bear hunting twice, and has bagged one bear.

“I shot a 285-pound bear (field dressed) with a bow back in 2008. It measured 18 or 19, which made it (qualified) into Pope & Young (magazine). I shot it right through the lungs with a 70-pound draw bow.”

Graff’s family, which includes his wife, Michelle, and daughters Grace (22) and Sarah (20), have hunted and fished, too, but don’t carry quite the same level of passion for it as he does.

“My wife went turkey hunting once, but it was one-and-done,” Graff said. “She did get a jake.”

As for the future, there are several trips on the Graff family adventure list, including a trip to Alaska in 2023 for some halibut and salmon fishing. Oh, and of course, white-tailed deer hunting.

“Once it gets to the rut I take a week off of work,” Graff said. “That’s is when I have gotten my biggest deer.”

And what about his heart? Does he worry about doing too much?

“Last year they (doctors) told me they didn’t want me cutting up any deer. I have butchered deer since I was 12 years-old,” Graff said. “I still cut up 18 deer for friends and family, which is down from 108.

“As for hunting, I’ll hunt until my body won’t let me.”

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

