Outdoors commentary: Hide sales benefit kids camp

“Last year we sent out 45 skids,” Thompson said, taking a quick break from his salting duty. “I think we are ahead of last year (so far). We trim the scrap off, make sure the legs and neck (area of the hide) are open, then salt them down. We cut the tails off, too, as the tails are used for making fishing flies.”

In other words, nothing goes to waste. For those who make their own flies for fly fishing, deer hair is a desired material as it contains an air space in the center of the hair, allowing it to float.

Back to the hides, and what they mean for the Wisconsin Lions Camp. Last year, Thompson said the 27 area Lions Clubs sold 2,749 hides to benefit the Lions Camp, and hope to surpass that this year. That’s a significant increase from 2017, when 1,669 hides were collected. A number of years ago, Thompson said hides sold for $10 each, but have fallen in price significantly since then. He said hides are typically selling for $1 to $2, but the area Lions Club has secured a deal with a hide company for around $4 a hide this year.

“We get treated fairly by the hide company,” said Thompson, a past district governor and past president of the Wisconsin Lions District Governors Association. “Usually, we raise from $78,000 to $84,000, from the whole state, to help fund the Lions Camp.”