Outdoors commentary: Hunting party racks up some nice deer

Visibly shaking despite being wrapped in an embarrassing number of layers of clothing, I told myself, “Five more minutes, you can hold out that long!”

Five minutes — no logical reason why I chose that number — seemed like an eternity when the temperature was in the in mid-teens and the wind was whistling through the woods, causing the wooden treestand I was in to sway, then crack with each gust. That put the windchill in single digits, some 50 degrees less than the balmy weather we experienced just a week earlier.

It was the best five-minute investment I ever made.

As two other members of our deer hunting crew were already warming up in a nearby shed, certainly sipping on hot beverages on the second day of Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season, I convinced myself that their return might just kick up a deer or two, so I’d wait a bit longer before joining them.

Then, within a 15-second span, that 2½ hours I had spent in that treestand paid off. First, a mature doe trotted through a narrow chute in the cornfield that led to the woods I planted myself in 45 minutes before sunrise.

It was enough to make me lean over and clutch my old but trusty 8 mm rifle, just in case a buck happened to be following her. After 45-plus years of deer hunting, I’ve learned to be patient, knowing this happens quite often. Whether or not you get a clear shot, well, that’s another story.

Sure enough, a big buck had been bitten by the love bug, and was hot on the doe’s tail — well, within 20 yards of her anyway. Within the few seconds of when I saw him and he saw me, I put the crosshairs on the vital organ area of his big, broad body, and squeezed the trigger just as he turned away.

Ka-boom!

A 20-yard shot hit the mark, temporarily knocking the big boy down before he regained his footing. He went another 40 yards before coming to a final rest on a field road.

It was a quick reminder of the importance of place and time: Being at the right place at the right time is a big part of gun deer hunting in Wisconsin, or anywhere for that matter. Sure, you have to be ready, wait for a clean kill shot if/when presented, then make the shot.

But in this case, the odds of harvesting a big buck — an 11-pointer — was timing. Five minutes, to be exact.

A quick text from the other hunting crew members asking, “Did you shoot?” was met with a quick, “Yup!”

With my history of less-than-stellar marksmanship, I can only imagine what was going through their minds as they hurried toward my stand. When they reached the buck at the same time I did, I’m sure they were relieved — and honestly, a bit shocked — that there would be no tracking necessary this time.

A long look at the rack left me shaking all over again — in a good way — as I truly had no idea how many points it was, or the mass of it. In the few seconds of seeing him running before I shot, I knew the antlers were “outside the ears,” one of the benchmarks our crew uses when deciding whether or not to shoot a buck.

Having bowhunted on the property — thanks to a generous landowner — a half-dozen times before the gun deer season, I was aware of a number of “shooters” on the land. My buck — with an estimated gross score in the low 150s when roughly measured — wouldn’t score the highest, however.

The following weekend — the final weekend of the nine-day gun season — another member of our hunting party shot a dandy 10-pointer in just his second year of deer hunting. That, along with a big 8-pointer and a beautiful-racked 10-pointer harvested during the bow season, made for a year to remember.

And for difficult decisions to be made. With two shoulder mounts already, I wrestled with the decision on whether to fork out between $700 and $800 to have a third one done.

My wife’s vote was pretty clear from the texts we exchanged shortly after I shot it.

“Good for you,” was her first reply, followed by: “Not mountable, right? I don’t think it’s that big.”

For me, it was one of the three biggest bucks I have shot, but I compromised by doing a European mount, which was a pretty cool do-it-yourself project and one I would recommend if you don’t want to spend the cash for a shoulder mount. It’s not a shoulder mount, but it’s a creative alternative.

So when the sun settled on our crew’s 2022 deer hunting seasons — both bow and gun — it was a year to remember. Not just because of the four dandy bucks, but more so because of the people with whom the memories were made.

