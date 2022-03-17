Outdoors commentary: It's probably time for ice anglers to hang up gear for season

Like the weather, or the stock market, ice fishing has been up, down and all over the place this winter. Met with unpredictable and inconsistent bites, hard-water anglers likely have put away their gear for the season.

If not, they probably should.

Even with the recent warm spell, there are still sheets of ice with significant thickness, but reaching them from the shoreline is difficult, and likely unsafe, unless you are in a flat-bottom boat or airboat. Even then, you need to be smart — and careful.

“Sunday (March 13), for sure, should be fine, but after that it is going to be questionable. A lot of the ice sheets still have 20 inches (of thickness), but getting to them is the issue,” said Chad Knapmiller of Schafer’s River Rentals on Brice Prairie. “You’ve got to know where you can go. What I like to tell people is, ‘I’ll tell you what other people are doing and you can make up your own mind.’ ”

I have, and it’s called packing up and waiting for the open-water season. Putting away the hard-water gear, the portable shanty, the auger, the ice rods til next year, then waiting for boat fishing.

I’ve experienced the unnerving feeling of hearing that unmistakable sound of ice cracking, then instantly seeing a one-inch open-water crack turn to two, three and four inches. Being on a floating ice chunk is something you don’t forget.

It happened years ago in the early spring in a Mississippi River backwater area near Red Wing, Minn., where I was surprised how much current there was at my location. It was a lesson I have not forgotten.

I don’t mind getting wet — in a pool, in a shower or at a Wisconsin Dells waterslide, that is.

Ice-cold river water? Nope, not for me.

“The rain we got last weekend (10 days ago), it messed things up, dirtied things up,” Knapmiller said. “It pulled the ice away from the shorelines, which made a lot of guys jittery.”

John Heighway, of Fat Cat’s Bait & Tackle in Trempealeau, said this past weekend was likely the last hurrah for the ice fishing season.

“With it predicted to be 60 on Wednesday (March 15), this is probably the last week to ice fish. The ice is thick enough, but the edges are peeling off. Some people are being creative and bring lumber along, 12-foot-long boards or plank, to get to the ice,” Heighway said.

While action has been steady to slow most of the season on Lake Onalaska, the panfish and perch bite did pick up this past week in the Trempealeau Lakes area — Long Lake, Third Lake, Round Lake — as well as by the Trempealeau marina and lock and dam area.

“Nobody is coming in grumbling,” Heighway said. “One guy caught his limit of perch (15) in two hours. He was pretty happy. Another guy brought in a 13-inch crappie and took six other ones home.”

Still, it’s the in-between season, a lull of sorts, where anglers still want to fish — but from the safety of their boats.

“I am getting calls from all over the place asking if we have open water (at the boat launches). I tell them, ‘Nope, not yet,’” Heighway said.

Overall, the ice season was sub-par on Lake Onalaska, Knapmiller said.

“It was a below-average season, especially here on the lake. The crappie bite was above average, the northern bite was nonexistent until a couple of weeks ago,” Knapmiller said.

“Probably, as far as (the fish) take off the lake, I bet we are at 25 percent of average. It’s not for the lack of fish, but the conditions. The shiners and the shad are so prevalent this year, it hurt the northern and perch bite, too. The lower water and lower flow, that hurt, too. They (fish) don’t have to stick to the traditional over-winter spots.”

Which, obviously, made them more difficult to catch.

The good news?

“The good thing about all of it is there is no lack of fish. The fish are just getting bigger, which means it will be better the next season,” Knapmiller said.

SPEAKING OF FISHING: Longtime pro bass fisherman Tom Monsoor, who still calls French Island home, began another Major League Fishing season on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit.

Monsoor competed in the season-opening event at Sam Rayburn Reservoir (Jan. 27-30) in Brookeland, Texas, taking 66th out of 158 competitors, and pocketing $5,000. Monsoor had a slow start, catching 9 pounds, 9 ounces of Texas bass the first day, but rallied with a catch of 12 pounds, 2 ounces on the second day for a total of 21-11. Still, that effort failed to make the cut.

Michael Neal of Dayton, Tenn., had catches of 18-7 and 15-2 for 33.09 after two days, then had a five-bass total of 26 pounds, 5 ounces on the final day to win the tournament and pocket $102,500.

Monsoor’s next tournament is set for March 13-16 at the Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Fla. Monsoor’s career resume is loaded with eye-popping numbers: In 208 events, he has 50 Top-10 finishes, nine career wins, seven Title appearances and $1,148,577 in earnings.

CATHING UP WITH THE BIRKIE: The La Crosse area was strongly represented in all eight waves of the Slumberland American Birkebeiner this year, including the ultra-competitive Elite Wave of the Classic Skate 50k (31 miles) race held on Feb. 26.

Jens Brabbit, a 33-year-old La Crescent man, was the area’s top finisher in the Birkie Skate with an impressive 73rd place finish out of 3,839 competitors. Brabbit flew through the course in 2 hours, 27 minutes, 23 seconds.

La Crosse’s Chris Cogbill, 41, also did very well, taking 171st in a time of 2:40:08, while another La Crosse resident, Patrick Griffith, 28, was 217th in 2:43:17. Scott Cooper, 57, a UW-La Crosse biology professor, was 490th in 3:00:50.

Also in the top 800 of the Birkie Skate were David Gilmore, a 43-year-old Winona man (407th, 2:56.:51); Chris Jackson, a 54-year-old from Coon Valley (629th, 3:08:00); Dr. Jamie Mannion, a 64-year-old from La Crosse (657th, 3:09:01); Marty Sobeck, a 57-year-old from La Crosse (756th, 3:13:39); and Steven Mach, a 49-year-old from La Crosse (793rd, 3:15:07).

Complete results of all the week’s Birkie races can be found at www.birkie.com/2022/results.

COMING NEXT WEEK: If you recall, a couple of weeks ago I wrote about a 40-year-old La Crosse man, Judson Steinback, who does highly-competitive canoe races all over the country. Actually, the world.

A number of you sent feedback regarding Steinback’s latest challenge, so next week I’ll update you on his latest adventure — a four-day, 175-mile canoe race in Central America called the La Ruta Maya Belize River Challenge.

Find out what happened and how his team, the “Wateva Boyz,” placed in the longest canoe race of its kind in that region of the world.

ANY IDEAS? I’m always open for ideas, as the outdoor community is full of interesting people who do fascinating things. I just need help finding them. It can be someone who is into canoeing, trapping, hunting, fishing, skiing or runs ultramarathons. If you know of someone, send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

