Outdoors commentary: Johnson remains dedicated to Coulee fishing holes despite relocation

Chad Johnson left the area three years ago, but the river still flows through him. Always has, always will.

Actually, it’s rivers. Johnson’s lifelong passion for fishing extends to both the Mississippi and Black rivers, as he’s spent many hours wetting a line in both bodies of water. Even though he relocated to Appleton in 2018 when his wife, Stephanie, landed a job at St. Elizabeth Hospital, a big part of his heart never left La Crosse.

“You are very blessed to have the Mississippi and Black River. It’s an awesome fishery. You don’t know what you have until it’s gone,” Johnson said. “The fishing here, you get a 10-inch perch they think it’s a monster over here.”

If Johnson’s name seems familiar, it’s not because his namesake was a big-time wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-2010. That Chad Johnson became Chad Ochocinco for four years, and, well, the rest is history.

You might know this Chad Johnson because he worked at the highly popular Sweet Shop on Caledonia Street for 20 years (1998-2018). In talking with Johnson, his passion for fishing seems rivaled only by his love of chocolate.

OK, his family is No. 1, but you get the idea.