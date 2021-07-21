Outdoors commentary: Johnson remains dedicated to Coulee fishing holes despite relocation

Chad Johnson left the area three years ago, but the river still flows through him. Always has, always will.
Actually, it’s rivers. Johnson’s lifelong passion for fishing extends to both the Mississippi and Black rivers, as he’s spent many hours wetting a line in both bodies of water. Even though he relocated to Appleton in 2018 when his wife, Stephanie, landed a job at St. Elizabeth Hospital, a big part of his heart never left La Crosse.
“You are very blessed to have the Mississippi and Black River. It’s an awesome fishery. You don’t know what you have until it’s gone,” Johnson said. “The fishing here, you get a 10-inch perch they think it’s a monster over here.”
If Johnson’s name seems familiar, it’s not because his namesake was a big-time wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-2010. That Chad Johnson became Chad Ochocinco for four years, and, well, the rest is history.
You might know this Chad Johnson because he worked at the highly popular Sweet Shop on Caledonia Street for 20 years (1998-2018). In talking with Johnson, his passion for fishing seems rivaled only by his love of chocolate.
OK, his family is No. 1, but you get the idea.
“There is a lot of history there (Sweet Shop). It’s been there since the 1920s, right on Caledonia Street,” said Johnson, who now works at Vande Walles Candies in Appleton. “If you haven’t been there, you have to try it. I even met my wife there.”
When Johnson’s wife, Dr. Stephanie Johnson, was able to join to St. Elizabeth Hospital and continue in her specialized field of anesthesiology, plus be closer to family, it was the impetus the Johnson’s needed to move to the Fox River Valley.
With that said, Chad, a 2001 Logan High School graduate, never stopped thinking about fishing the Mississippi and Black rivers, and still makes the three-plus hour commute a couple of times each month to fish his home waters.
The passion for angling, it seems, can be moved, but never removed.
“I try to make it (to La Crosse) a couple of times a month. My wife thinks I am crazy. I leave here at 2 a.m. and still get on the water by 5 or 5:30 a.m.,” Johnson said.
“I go play cards (with his uncles) midway through the day and go out for the evening bite. Sometimes I will day trip it.”
That’s how much Johnson loves the La Crosse area fishery, and the extent he will go to make it happen. Why? Maybe it’s because he fondly recalls fishing off the railroad bridge on the Black River, catching everything from crappies to sunfish to walleye to bass.
Or fishing for crappie near the docks at Lauderdale Court. Or fishing for anything on the bottom side of the Lake Onalaska spillway.
And believe me, this guy catches fish. Big fish, too. He’s got plenty of pictures to prove it. And he began refining his skills at a very young age.
“I was fortunate to catch some big ones when I was a little kid. I caught a 10- pound northern on a Mickey Mouse rod. I ended up losing that rod the next year as I had a fish pull it out of the boat,” said Johnson, recalling the story of fishing with his late father, Bobby Johnson, when he was about 3 or 4 years-old. “I just love the thrill of it.”
Since that day Chad has landed a number of trophy-sized fish, including a couple of 29-inch walleyes.
“I have caught two 29-inch walleye, but I am itching to catch a 30-incher,” Johnson said. “One of the 29-inchers was at last ice in the spring. It was 12-pounds. I let the fish go; it was loaded with eggs.”
Johnson has heard of 30- and 32-inch walleye being caught on a regular basis in the bay of Green Bay on Lake Michigan, but he’s yet to take his boat out there. It’s big water, and his boat – a 14-foot Alumacraft with a 25-horse Yamaha, isn’t what you call a big-water boat.
Besides, the boat has remained in La Crosse.
“I don’t have all the fancy equipment. I have a 14-foot Alumacraft from the 1980s. I think that is the perfect boat for that area. You can go through the Black River sloughs without a problem,” Johnson said.
“I have a couple of uncles in La Crosse that are kind enough to let me stay with them, Cecil and Eddie Dayton. They appreciate the company.”
And Johnson appreciates the fishing. His last trip, which was two weeks ago, resulted in his limit of crappies.
“The crappies were going crazy. I caught a limit of those. Good grade, too, 11-12 inch range. That makes some nice fillets,” Johnson said.
“I was fishing mostly snags, wooded structure. Shallow water, five to six feet or less. Even with the water being so warm they were in shallow water. The fish felt warm when you took it off the hook. You had to put it on ice right away.”
A self-proclaimed lover of pan fishing, Johnson likes the surprises that come along with fishing for bluegill or crappie. Like, for instance, an unexpected predator.
“Last weekend I had a 12-inch crappie and a northern came up after it and had it in his mouth. That is what gets you going as a kid, and even as an adult,” Johnson said.
“You show that to a kid and they will put their IPad down.”
While she’s a bit too young for a fishing trip from Appleton to La Crosse, Johnson hopes his 4-year-old daughter, Annabelle, catches the fishing bug, too. It’s a good bet that will happen sooner than later.
After all, it’s more than fishing that keeps Johnson coming back.
“I really enjoy the peace and quiet. That is a big part of it for me,” Johnson said of the total fishing experience.
“I have met so many people over here in Appleton who don’t fish. They ask me, ‘What is a sunfish? Where do you catch them?’ That is the benefit of being able to grow up on the river you don’t always think about.”
