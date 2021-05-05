Outdoors commentary: Kayaks special to Bob Milisch in retirement

When Bob Milisch and his wife, Nancy, were traveling in northern Wisconsin a few years back, they stopped along the Lake Superior shoreline near the Apostle Islands.
Both were avid kayakers, but were not testing the big lake’s often unruly waters this particular day. Instead, something else caught Bob’s eye.
“We were up at the Apostle Islands just sightseeing and a couple of ladies paddled in with these beautiful wood kayaks,” Milisch said. “It caught my eye right away.”
The memory never left him, and someday he knew he would look into having a wood kayak of his own. Instead, he did something even better — he built not one, but two wood kayaks.
Sounds cool, right? It was, and it was especially gratifying for Bob, who was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder (ADD) in his 50s.
When he retired in 2009 after teaching respiratory therapy for 25 years at Western Technical College, and at Mayo Health System (St. Francis at the time) before that, Milisch bought himself a retirement gift.
It was a kit that when fully assembled and finished, would yield a beautiful wood kayak.
“I have always liked working with wood, and have done woodworking and stuff,” said Milisch, who turned 70 on May 3. “I have built tables, toy boxes, end tables, coffee tables.”
But never a boat.
That didn’t deter Milisch, who said despite plenty of trepidation, he purchased a kit for around $1,300 and dove head-first into the step-by-step instructions of building a wood kayak. There was very little cutting for the first kayak, a 13-foot, 34-pound Pygmy Pinguino Sport, but there was a lot of stitching and gluing. Plus, there was lots of work with fiberglass and epoxy, which was a new experience for Milisch.
“There was definitely some hesitation. It takes time and patience,” Milisch said. “Once you get the long panels epoxied together, you drill holes 6 inches apart, and put in wire stitches, it forms the boat almost perfectly. You fiberglass and glue all the seams. You can only do three or four hours of work at a time because of the epoxy, as you need to let it dry.”
For each of the kayaks he built, Milisch started in late August or September, took the winter off because cold temperatures are not conducive to working with epoxy and fiberglass, then finished them in the spring so they were ready for the water by May.
“The first one I built was just to test myself and was something to do after I retired. I was scared out of my mind when it came to the fiberglassing, as it was something I have never done,” Milisch said. “I learned a new skill there.”
Surprisingly, Milisch said the kit, with its very detailed and comprehensive book and video instructions, was relatively easy to follow.
“The kits are amazing. If I can do it, anybody can do it,” he said. “It is a project of love, the sanding it, the smoothing of it, etc. It is complex in a way, and has to be done in the right steps.”
While a three-month process was satisfying in a number of ways, Milisch said he couldn’t wait to see how the kayak performed in the water. He has kayaked for 20 or more years and knew how a typical plastic or Kevlar kayak would handle, but this was something far different.
How would a wooden kayak handle his 6-foot-4, 270-pound frame?
“With the wood, the fiberglass and three or four coats of epoxy, you know they are solid,” Milisch said. “The first one I built was a little narrower. It was extremely fast. You barely shove the paddle in the water, and it started to move.”
Milisch said he used his first wood kayak for nine years, paddling around the Black River, as well as at Mirror Lake near Wisconsin Dells and at the couple’s property near Minong, Wis., where they would paddle the Namekago and Totogatic rivers as well as the Kimball Lake chain.
The first wood kayak, he said, became more difficult to enter after he had his first knee surgery in 2015. It was difficult to bend the knee in order to insert himself into what was a small cockpit (39-inch seating area), so he decided to put it to a good cause.
“I loved it. It was pretty easy to just put on and take off the car roof (for transport), but it had a smaller cockpit,” Milisch said. “So I sold the first one at an auction benefit for a friend who had cancer.”
It turns out Milisch wasn’t done with wood kayaks, however, as soon after he started thinking about — then purchasing another kit — to build an even longer one. This one, a Chesapeake Light Craft, was 14 feet long, with two storage hatches, and weighed 52 pounds. Another key point, Milisch said, is that it had a 50-inch cockpit, making entering and exiting the kayak much easier.
“I knew what to expect with the second one, but it was a little more difficult as I had to do some of my own cutting, for the front and back hatch, and two bulkheads,” Milisch said.
Milisch said he built the second wood kayak while his wife was sick, and imbedded the initials “NJ” in gold letters on the fiberglass on the transom. Nancy Jane Milisch passed away on March 27, 2020, and the kayak remains named after her.
That’s what made it even more gut-wrenching when he thought he lost the kayak for good while on a trip to see his sister in Minoqua, Wis., last summer. The kayak was secured to a kayak hauler on the roof of his car, and behind the car was a camper.
Then the unthinkable happened when the kayak hauler broke during gusty winds.
“I was going past Sparta one day last May (2020) where there were 65 mph winds, those big gusts. A gust of wind came and I heard a ‘snap,’ and the rack broke,” Milisch recalled. “I heard it (kayak) fly off. I was sure it would hit the trailer behind me, but I saw it in the ditch, right by the new weigh station (on I-90), up against the fence, in one piece, but upside down.
“My adrenaline was sky-high, but I couldn’t get it back on the car (because of the broken rack). It was far enough off the road to be safe, so I drove home to get my utility trailer.
“By the time I got back out there, it was not to be seen. I pretty well thought I knew where it was, but there was nothing to be seen.”
Milisch was heartbroken, partly because of the time and work he had put into it, but more so because the kayak had been named after his late wife. With some encouragement from a friend, he put out a note on Facebook describing the kayak and what had happened.
The next day he took off once again for Minoqua — this time without a kayak — and drove right by the place where he was sure it blew off, but saw nothing. By the time he reached Tomah, however, he got an unexpected call.
Milisch had called the Sparta Police Department the morning after he lost the kayak, asking if anyone had found it. Or, if someone did, he left his contact information. In the meantime, a miracle of sorts happened.
“A highway maintenance supervisor for the state based out of Tomah had seen a car pulled over alongside the road, so he turned on his yellow flashers,” Milisch said. “When he pulled up behind the car, they took off. The kayak was next to the car. The hypothesis is they saw the kayak, tried to put it on their car, and when he came they thought they were busted or something.”
The maintenance supervisor hauled the kayak back to county highway maintenance shop near Tomah. In the meantime, he was informed of Milisch’s Facebook message, and gave Milisch a call. He offered to store it until Milisch returned a few days later from Minoqua.
“He was the nicest guy in the world, and I should have gotten his name,” Milisch said. “I had 200 bucks in my pocket and tried to give him it to him (as a reward), but he wouldn’t take a thing.”
It turns out the kayak incurred very little damage, just one minor gouge and a couple of scratches.
“I scratched it more last summer paddling,” Milisch said.
The recovery of the kayak meant more than any financial investment he had in it, Milisch said, and he remains grateful to the maintenance supervisor who recovered it.
“They are much more valuable than the cost because it was something you made, and this one is named after my wife,” Milisch said. “I immediately put my phone number (on the kayak) and covered it with varnish.”
