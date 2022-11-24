Outdoors commentary: Keeping an eye out for CWD

Chronic Wasting Disease, a deadly disease infecting Wisconsin’s white-tailed deer herd, has not hit La Crosse County — yet. Or maybe it has, and we just don’t know it.

With Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season well under way (it wraps up Sunday, Nov. 27), CWD is on the mind of DNR officials as well as hunters, who are asked to do their part by getting their deer tested at either CWD sampling sites with assistance or at self-sampling service kiosks that are available 24/7 throughout the nine-day season. Just go to the DNR’s website (dnr.wisconsin.gov) and type in “CWD sampling” to find a testing and/or disposal site near you.

What is CWD and what does it do?

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), CWD is a fatal, neurological illness occurring in North American cervids (members of the deer family), including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose. Since its discovery in 1967, CWD has spread geographically and increased in prevalence locally. More than three-quarters of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have had a positive CWD test among deer, according to the DNR website.

CWD is contagious, and it can be transmitted freely within and among cervid populations. No treatments or vaccines are currently available. The disease is mostly spread through close animal contact, but the prions are also stable in soil and water.

While there have been no positive CWD tests in La Crosse County since testing began in 2000, it’s all around us. In fact, Vernon County has six positive tests this year out of 76 deer that have been analyzed, while Crawford County has four. One of the state’s hot spots is southwestern Wisconsin, where Richland County has 71 positive tests out of 196 deer that have been analyzed.

“We actually have not had a positive in La Crosse County since we have been testing. So far, we have tested over 1,500 samples with zero positives, and that includes samples from this year. And this year we are up to 32 samples tested and zero positives for La Crosse County,” said Paul Napierala, DNR wildlife biologist for La Crosse and Monroe counties.

“But Vernon and Crawford being our neighboring counties, yes, that is an area of concern as we have been seeing a steady increase in CWD positives over the past couple of years, and it is becoming more widespread detected throughout those counties. To note, we did have three positives in Monroe County in 2021, and that kicked into a little more surveillance assessment, or disease assessment (there).”

In other words, CWD is all around us. While there is no known way to effectively stop the spread of the disease at this point, there is a better understanding of what it is, where it is, and how fast it is spreading than there was five years ago. Monitoring, at this point, is critical, according to Jeff Pritzl, the State Deer Program specialist.

“What we would call the leading edge, or the core area of the disease, is in southwest Wisconsin. We had counties where we had CWD identified for the first time. At that rate, the presumption is that it is going to continue to pop up in a few more counties this year, unfortunately,” Pritzl said. “No, there is not much good news to share on front of the status of the disease. But in terms of our ability to at least monitor the disease and keep on top of what is happening to help inform people to make decisions, it is going pretty well.”

That’s why hunters across the state are being encouraged to get their deer tested. It does present some logistical challenges early in the season, however, as it typically takes a week to 10 days to get the results. During the warm-weather periods we experienced in early November, waiting 10 days before butchering a bow-killed deer just isn’t practical as the meat would spoil. With temperatures in the 20s, or even just below freezing, as has been the case during the nine-day gun deer season, it becomes less of an issue to wait for test results.

“We try and keep that turnaround time down, as hunters, some hunters are waiting for those results,” Napierala said, “so we want to make sure we do everything we can to make sure our turnaround is low so they can get that deer processed and move it along in their system of packaging and freezing that meat.

“Again, that is why we try and keep that turnaround as low as we can, to keep the results flowing as quickly as possible to hunters. We understand that holding a deer without a cooler is impossible when we get these warm spells in November. For the nine-day (season), I think we are going to be pretty well set for people to hang deer.”

In the meantime, testing, tracking, and awareness are each part of the process that comes with a better understanding of the disease, which damages portions of a deer’s brain and typically causes progressive loss of body condition, behavioral changes, excessive salivation and death.

“I don’t think we could use the word under control, really anywhere in the state. There hasn’t been the evidence that we have influenced, in a positive way, the disease in terms of either rate of spread, or infection prevalence within a given area,” Pritzl said. “Our successes really are measured more in terms of slowing the spread and promoting hunter behaviors that would not unintentionally enhance the spread. That is baiting/feeding and educating people about moving carcasses from one part of the state to another, those types of things, and proper disposal.”

In the La Crosse area, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Jackson and Buffalo counties have not had a positive test in the past five years. That said, more samples are needed to monitor the disease in our area as even with an annual sample size of 130 to 150, it is relatively small proportion of the actual deer harvest, Napierala said.

“It is hard to tell what the timeline would be for a positive in La Crosse County. I do think hunters can take it upon themselves to get their deer tested,” Napierala said. “We do have opportunities for them to do so, and it is a free service. We have locations throughout La Crosse County, Monroe County, and Crawford and Vernon, so there is opportunities to get their deer tested and help us keep an eye on what CWD is doing throughout the area.

“Additionally, it’s a piece of mind for the hunter, too, to determine if that deer is positive or not.”

Often, the question looms: Should you consume venison if your deer tests positive for CWD?

While there has not been a documented case of CWD in humans, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization recommend against consuming meat from CWD-infected deer.