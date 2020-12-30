Outdoors commentary: Knapmiller hits home run with Schafer's

You would be hard-pressed to find another office with the view that Chad Knapmiller enjoys, as he overlooks part of Lake Onalaska that hugs Rosebud Island.
The owner of Schafer’s River Rentals, Knapmiller’s picture-perfect window sits in the front of his bait and tackle shop/boat rental office that is a stone’s throw — even with an average arm — from the lake. Here, in Brice Prairie, life is about year-round fishing, boating and talking about what’s biting and where.
In the summer, it’s panfish, bass and mosquitos. In the winter, it’s perch, crappies, sunfish, northern and yes, bass.
Either way, it’s pretty fishy, and I mean that in a good way.
“I love it. I love it. I don’t work. To me, this is not work,” the 35-year-old Knapmiller said. “I come here and love it down here. It is great to talk to people, and I’m on the water every day. My job is literally to sit here and talk about fishing.”
In the 4½ years since he purchased the business from former Central High School and UW-La Crosse assistant football coach Tony Christnovich, Knapmiller has remodeled the bait shop, added some ice house rentals and another side business, a 30-foot barge with a crane on it, that he operates with his brother, Mark. It was a shot-in-the-dark type of chance, Knapmiller said, as no one on Shark Tank was giving him big bucks to buy the business.
“I knew Tony (Christnovich), and have known for him a while. I helped him with the docks,” said Knapmiller, who worked for a data solutions company in La Crosse before purchasing Schafer’s.
“It popped it up online (for sale). It took me awhile to get it, as we worked on it for over a year. We finally got it done. I decided to swing for the fences here and see if I can get it.”
Knapmiller said he’s never going to get rich running the business, which he operates seven days a week. But, he quickly points out, that wasn’t the intent. He loves fishing, working with people and providing the bait, tackle and equipment they need in order to be successful.
That’s his version of a home run.
Along the way, he says, he has learned a great deal about Lake Onalaska’s ecosystem, its past, its present and what it needs to be a great fishery in the future. He’s like a sponge, he says, when it comes to attending U.S. Fish & Wildlife and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers meetings regarding the lake’s status.
“I go to a lot of lake district meetings and am always working with Fish & Wildlife and Corps of Engineers. I have so much about the lake since I bought the place. I read reports from a lot of different places,” Knapmiller said.
“It is a lot of fun to do and to learn what is needed for the future.”
Knapmiller knows the future of his business is directly tied to the health of Lake Onalaska, but it’s more than that. He understands how important a dredging and island building project that was done in 1990 was to the overall fishery, and what another such project would mean to the future of the lake.
“In 1990, they dredged the channel and used some of the fill to make the four-lane highway (Hwy. 35/53) and then made three man-made islands. There are a lot of issues with wind on Lake Onalaska. It hurts the turbidity in the water and the clarity, and shoreline erosion is a big issue, too,” Knapmiller said.
“The islands did help those things. And they dredged a channel to 12 feet deep, with some variance on the ends. They also did a sediment trap at the end of Halfway Creek that is about 20 feet deep. Ninety percent of where people fish is these dredge lines.
“This project they did is hugely successful. It provides over-wintering habitat and it has done an amazing job.”
So when Knapmiller looked out his office window during a recent weekend and saw “60 to 100” people out on the ice enjoying some fishing, he wasn’t surprised they lined the dredged area — even though it was a 30-year-old project.
“What fish really like, or what a lot of fish like, in the winter is deep water with little to no flow, and oxygen. Not a lot of areas that have that. Most of your deep stuff (water) comes with current,” Knapmiller said. “They (fish) are really lethargic in the winter and just like to hang out. They don’t want to be expending energy.”
In other words the dredged area, which can measure up to a mile long, provides excellent over-winter habitat for fish in Lake Onalaska, which has an average depth of 5 to 6 feet.
“Lake Onalaska is great, but three-quarters of the lake, from a fishery standpoint, is not very good,” Knapmiller said. “I call it a water desert. It is 5- to 6-feet deep, flat, with no contours. It is all about depth changes, that is where the fish hang out and want to be. That’s why we need more islands and channels.”
Meanwhile, fishing has been pretty decent during the early stages of the ice fishing season, with perch and sunfish being the predominant species being caught, with a few decent-sized northern pike showing up. The size of fish, Knapmiller believes, will change — for the better — in the next year or two for nearly all species.
“It is going to make for amazing fishing in the next two years. They (perch) are not really big enough to keep, but will get up to 10 inches by next year or the year after. There are 8-to 9-inch perch everywhere. Some people like to eat them, and that’s fine. The next year they will be 10 inches,” Knapmiller said.
“Overall, there is going to some excellent fishing in the next few years. Two summers ago we had that extended high water, so the fish had a lot more habitat to spawn in. They were able to choose the best habitat, not just any habitat, and the water stayed high all year.
“You will see it in all species, as huge year classes of fish from two years ago will start to show up.”
Understanding what his customers want, from pontoon rentals in the summer to ice shacks and live bait in the winter, turns out to be just one piece of Knapmiller’s business puzzle. Understanding Lake Onalaska, and its fishery, may be an even bigger piece.
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com