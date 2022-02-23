Outdoors Commentary:Last month of ice fishing can be big

It may be the dog days of the four-month-long ice fishing season, but there is still a good bite out there if you mix in the right amount of persistence, mobility and patience.

And, of course, a little luck doesn’t hurt.

The good news is that the last month of the season is typically some of the hottest action of the winter on the Mississippi River backwaters and sloughs. Anglers, who have experienced a slow bite for much of the winter, can’t wait.

“I would say we are coming out of the dog days. The fishing is going to get better, as there is no shortage of fish,” said Chad Knapmiller, owner of Schafer’s River Rentals on Brice Prairie.

“We have to start warming up at some point. As the old-timers say, wait for the water to run down the (ice) holes and that wakes that fish up. What that means is if the water temperature comes up, even a half a degree, and you get more oxygen in the water and fish become more active.”

Knapmiller said he knows there is a sizable population of fish because ice anglers continue to see them on their electronics (including underwater cameras), even to the point of knowing their size. Getting those fish to bite has been another story.

“They see them on camera, multiple spots that are just loaded with fish,” Knapmiller said. “A lot of guys look at the noses, the shape of them, to (estimate) size. It is kind of like looking at deer (a doe’s head is shaped differently than a buck’s).

So we know they are under the ice, but where?

There have been a few active spots, such as near the airport landing lights on Lake Onalaska, as well as Jolivet’s Bay, which is a 25-deep bowl-like backwater lake located between the Onalaska Spillway and the I-90 bridge. And if you have driven by Lake Onalaska on Hwy. 35 recently, you likely have seen plenty of portable ice shacks near the airport lights.

Soon, you’ll see more.

“The airport lights, there is kind of a flat out there where you can catch perch. And the original Black River channel runs through there, so it is kind of a migration area for northern,” said Dylan Fisher, general manager of Island Outdoors on French Island.

“That channel is 10- to 12-feet deep, and they are using shiners on a tip-up for pike. It is a big cruising channel for pike, and they move up and down there all day.”

While the perch and northern bite has been lukewarm at best, crappie action has been more consistent. Knapmiller said just out from his bait shop, toward the skinny island and Halfway Creek, the crappie bite has been decent in 10- to 12-feet of water. Some success has been had by anglers who are jigging with silver Swedish Pimples tipped with red spikes.

Also tip-downs, which is specially designed rig to hold an ice fishing rod, are producing solid results.

Bob Veglahn, owner of Tri-State Bait & Tackle in La Crescent for the past 42 years, said fishing has been slow, according to angler reports, but there is some action on Lawrence Lake, a backwater area located near Brownsville, Minn.

“Lawrence Lake is such hit-and-miss. I’m assuming the oxygen level has dropped in the upper bay as everyone is down in the lower bay,” Veglahn said. “I’ve heard it’s been pretty fair for perch and crappies.”

In terms of ice thickness, Veglahn said the reports he’s heard is that the ice is pretty good about anywhere you go. He said anglers using K-Drills for making holes in the bay by the Dresbach Dam were drilling through 22 to 23 inches of ice. There is a solid 20 inches of ice on most parts of Lake Onalaska, according to what Knapmiller has heard.

Still, be careful and check with area bait shop owners and operators before venturing out.

“On the main channel, it is unpredictable ice conditions. The fast flow, which is 20,000 feet per second when it should be 10,000, has washed off the bottom of the ice. You put a blanket of snow over the top, and put 2 and 2 together,” Veglahn said. “In the main channel, be careful and treat it like it’s a half-inch thick. You are better off to hire someone with an airboat to run you across the (main channel) ice.”

With all the backwater areas with plenty of safe ice, there’s little reason to risk going near the main Mississippi River channel. Still, Veglahn says, there are those who do.

Meanwhile, as the temperatures eventually rise over the next few weeks and the water underneath the ice becomes more oxygenated, action for all species — especially perch and northern — should accelerate.

“Late-ice perch fishing is what everybody looks forward to. That is when they are really aggressive and really big,” Knapmiller said. “It depends on the weather (how long we have good ice). Anywhere from the end of February and beginning of March, and usually by late March, there is a really good perch bite in open water. I would say they (northern and perch) would start moving into their staging area in the next few weeks.”

In other words, the best is yet to come.

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

