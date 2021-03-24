Outdoors commentary: McCormick enjoys life on the water

Patience, for one, as McCormick said he takes out a significant number of first-timers. Yes, if you are a rookie angler, it doesn’t matter as this man — who still fishes the pro walleye circuit during the spring and summer — will teach you the basics, and more, if you want.

And McCormick is a multi-species guide, meaning he knows where walleye, perch, northern, bass and panfish are biting and when. If you’re like me, you like to catch fish regardless of the species, so if the walleye aren’t biting, let’s try bass, or northern.

Just being on the water is great, but being on the water and catching fish? It’s a win-win.

“One thing is you’ve got to get your client base established. That’s the part that people (in the guide business) struggle with,” McCormick said. “You have to have the right personality to do it, too. If you don’t get repeat clients, it’s a hard way to make a living.

“I have guys I have guided for, and now I have watched their kids grow up.”

Speaking of kids, how many of you want to be a fishing guide when you grow up? Thought so, as it may not be at the top of the list for a lot of kids. It wasn’t for McCormick either, until he purchased his first boat at age 12.

Yes, 12.