As Judson Steinback methodically described details of his upcoming length-of-the-Mississippi River canoe adventure with team captain Scott Miller, Paul Cox and Wally Werderich, he tossed out a word that made him pause: “epic.”

“The No. 1 feeling is excitement without any question. I have been lucky to have a lot of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities in my life,” said Steinback, a 41-year-old La Crosse man.

“And this one, it is hard to think of something that is more epic than this. That word, ‘epic,’ is thrown around a lot and sort of overused, but this is truly epic.”

Epic, indeed.

These four men, along with alternate Joe Mann and at least a dozen others who will man two support boats and a ground-support team, are on a 2,300-mile mission that will start at the Mississippi River’s headwaters in northern Minnesota at Lake Itasca, and culminate — if all goes as planned — at Mile Marker Zero in the Gulf of Mexico, some 100 river miles south of New Orleans.

And here’s the kicker: They are hell-bent on setting a record time in the Guinness Book of World Records under the title: “The Fastest Time to Row the Length of the Mississippi River by a Team.”

The magical time to beat: 17 days, 19 hours, 46 minutes, 49 seconds.

That time was set in 2021 by a rival team comprised of KJ Millhone, his daughter, Casey, Rod Price and Bobby Johnson. A team that Miller once was a part of, trained with, then left in a messy split in 2020.

That’s water under the canoe — except to chase their time — as this team, named Mississippi Speed Record, is a little over two months from launching at the icy headwaters of the mighty Mississippi.

Launch date

Official launch date is May 3, and if all goes well and Lady Luck rides with them, they will be bobbing in the current at Mile Marker Zero around May 20.

“We have an incredibly strong team and the paddlers on our team all bring a whole number of skill sets that make us a really good fit to be able to break the record,” said Steinback, originally selected as an alternate for the team, then bumped up to the top four when Mann was unable to make it.

“One of the reasons that a lot of us go for records is there are so many factors involved in breaking a record. Wind, weather, current speed, man-made obstacles, locks, barges … there is just so many things that could prevent us from doing this that have nothing to do with us as paddlers.”

Paddling resumes

All five men have paddling resumes that would rival Tom Brady’s list of NFL accomplishments. Steinback, if you recall from past columns, was introduced to readers as the crazy canoeist who had completed dozens of canoe races/adventures. In fact, it was about this time a year ago that he and his three-person team finished 15th out of 46 boats in a 175-mile race tabbed the La Ruta Maya Belize River Challenge.

This latest expedition, however, is the ultimate challenge — so far — for Steinback, a former teacher who has been co-owner of Coulee Region Ecoscapes, an environmentally friendly landscape and design business, for the past 12 years.

“I also feel a tremendous amount of gratitude that my body is in condition to do something like this, that people in my family and in my workplace are supporting me to do this,” Steinback said. “We also have a number of sponsors, as you can imagine this is a very expensive undertaking.”

Before jumping in with both feet in terms of training, planning and rearranging his life to make this adventure happen, Steinback had a heart-to-heart talk with his daughters, Julia, 13, Jayda, 10, and his partner, Daniela Montanez.

“They have to be 100% behind us. I had a really incredible conversation with Julia, and Jayda as well, but Julia said something that was so striking to me. When I was asked to be on this team I told her what it was going to take and be gone for so long, and I said, ‘If you don’t want me to do this, I won’t do it.’ She said, ‘No Dad, you’ve got to follow your dreams. You’ve got to do this.’”

Miller’s dream

It was Miller’s dream long before it filled Steinback’s head, and Steinback was adamant that this story be about the team, about the expedition, even more about Miller, the team leader, than himself. Being the local tie, he understood it had to be more about him, but that didn’t stop him from praising Miller. Miller, a 47-year-old nurse from Minneapolis, is certainly a story by himself. No, several stories.

This guy is into expeditions in a big-time way, as how else would you describe someone who has paddled some 1,854 miles from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay, Canada? And, a person who came scratch-me-close to breaking the very Mississippi River speed record in 2021 that he, and his current team, is now chasing.

Yes, if not for a severe thunderstorm that hit just as the team passed New Orleans — a storm with sustained winds at 23 mph and gusts more than 30 that created four-foot waves — they could very well be record-holders at this moment. That storm, however, provided a harrowing ending for Miller and his 2021 team.

It came down to a life-and-death situation.

No repeat ending

“Since I did the attempt in 2021 and we had a fiery ending — it was sort of terrifying at the end. Hopefully we won’t have the unusual tropical depression in the gulf like that last time,” Miller said.

“That is not supposed to happen in May. I don’t know if that was climate change at its worst or what, but facing 35-mile-per-hour winds at midnight in the industrial part of the river, that’s the part I hope we don’t have to do. I hope we can take the wind part out of the equation.”

Miller and his 2021 team desperately tried to continue, bailing water from the canoe as waves crashed over the bow and sides. They eventually gave in, paddling to a support boat and unloading gear in a desperate attempt to stay afloat. It didn’t matter, as they were forced to evacuate the canoe, which quickly sank in the unforgiving waters just as they exited.

That is something none of the team, including Steinback, hopes to face again. But there are inherent dangers that are a trip-long companion with this expedition, a trek where oftentimes there will be two men paddling, two sleeping in the 23-foot canoe under a “skirt,” or cover.

Yes, the team travels nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They will be replenished with food, gear and supplies via the support boat. That means they will be traveling at night down a corridor used heavily by commercial boats or barges.

“Without question, that (nighttime) is the riskiest time. In the upper river there are rocks and rapids you risk running at night, that we have to be cautious of. In the lower river, the middle river, the main hazards are barges,” Steinback said. “And then also the buoys (navigational markers), too, are things we have to watch out for. It is wild how they just come of nowhere. Hit one of those head-on, and you could really do some serious damage to the canoe.”

