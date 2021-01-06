Outdoors commentary: Ralph Elliott, Pat Kennedy not so grumpy in their fishing shack

It was a $100 investment that is the envy of many an ice angler who stops by. The only downfall, at least in Elliott’s mind, is it does get a bit too toasty sometimes.

“It gets a little too hot sometimes, but I just keep fishing,” Kennedy said. “I tell him to open the door if you’re hot… and he does. He still says, ‘Geez, Pat, it’s hotter than hell in here.’ So I put a little fan on the ceiling.”

It takes about 36 five-gallon buckets of wood per season, they said, but finding wood is not an issue. They have 24 buckets sitting at Schafer’s River Rentals, and another 30 buckets at Elliott’s house. And if they need more, they simply go to a broomstick building company in Onalaska that gives them wood scraps for nothing.

Keeping warm is a key to ice fishing, but so is catching fish. The duo do their fair share of that, too, thanks to years of experience. Oh, and Kennedy happens to have a fish locator. Typically you drop a tiny camera down a hole through the ice, then monitor fish by viewing through a small screen.

Kennedy and Elliott, however, don’t do anything on a small scale. That’s why the fish finder is hooked up to a TV size monitor that sits on one wall of the shack. It’s on the same wall as a big battery that supplies power to the TV monitor, and lights for the shack.