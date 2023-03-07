In Part I, we were introduced to the Mississippi Speed Record canoe team comprised of Scott Miller, Paul Cox, Wally Werderich and Judson Steinback of La Crosse.

On May 3, the four—man team will put their specially—equipped 23—foot Wenonah canoe into the still icy waters of the Mississippi River at its source — Lake Itasca in northern Minnesota — and begin an unforgiving 2,300-mile quest to Mile Marker Zero, a designation in the Gulf of Mexico about 100 miles south of New Orleans.

Miller, a 47-year-old nurse at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, is the team captain. In 2021, he and three others came oh-so-close to breaking the record of 17 days, 19 hours, 46 minutes, 49 seconds, but a violent storm thwarted their effort and sunk their canoe less than 100 miles from the finish.

While all four are highly-driven and ultra-experienced paddlers, Miller may be slightly more motivated to taste success this time around.

“For me, nothing could be more exciting. It is like the most exciting think I could think of,” Miller said. “It is like an epic adventure, like getting to do a Huck Finn, J.R.R. (Tolkien, author of The Hobbit) token epic adventure. It is like a bit of magic in the actual world we live in to escape into the river for 16 or 17 days.”

Planning/funding

The trip, in the planning and training stages for more than a year, will take some “magic” for it to happen. It also requires some serious funding, with a projected cost of $30,000 — $20,000 of which already has been raised. Much of that cost is for a ground team and two support boats that will travel alongside the team on water, and on land.

If you would like to find out more about the team, its mission, or to donate, go to the team’s webpage — www.mississippispeedrecord.com — and click on the “donate” tab.

“It is truly remarkable the type of support we have received.

Through our fans and supporters, we have raised thousands of dollars,” Steinback said. “We have had a number of sponsors who really care about us and have connections to us, but also we have a lot of value for a potential sponsor because we have such a huge audience.”

Through social media, including its website, people will be able to follow the team on real-time tracking device powered by a satellite GPS.

Steinback, a former teacher who is co-owner of Coulee Region Ecoscapes, an environmentally friendly landscape and design business, has done his share of adventure trips, but never an expedition of this magnitude where team members will literally eat, sleep and paddle for 23 hours a day, for a little less than 18 days — or that’s the plan.

That’s right: the goal is to spend an hour, or less, on land each day. To break the record, the team knows, will take extreme sacrifices that will test their incredible navigational, mental and physical skills.

“I think that part of it is actually a personality trait,” Steinback said of an inner drive that most of us simply don’t possess. “And for the four of us on this team, we can enjoy even the parts that most people would despise, we can enjoy.

“Even the times when you feel so tired, so sore, when the suffering has reached an almost unbearable level, all four of us can look around and see how beautiful it is and how lucky we are to be paddling together on the river and maybe hear a bird call and hear the beauty in that, or a beautiful sunset or sunrise, or just even feeling the canoe glide and working together as a team. There can be so much satisfaction in that.”

THE RIVER

The Mighty Mississippi presents incredible challenges from its stream-like start to its 23 lock and dam systems to its vastness near the gulf, where ocean-going vessels present a striking and dangerous hazard. Make a mistake, and it could be costly in terms of the record, or more importantly, a team member’s life.

In the first week of May, ice-out will just have happened on northern Minnesota lakes where the Mississippi River flows through, presenting a chilly paddle where the canoe must be kept upright at all costs.

“The first 12 hours or so, the first 50 miles of river to Bemidji, are really challenging. I don’t want to use the word dangerous, but there are hazards and risks involved,” Steinback said. “Certainly there are trees that are down that pose issues, there are rapids, and probably the riskiest part of it all is when you get to Lake Winnibigoshish, which is the first major lake, that is a 16-mile crossing.

“We are hoping to get there around 3 a.m., so that we have the water as still as possible, that really quiet morning air, because it is our goal to be crossing it when it is not windy. If it is really windy, we may have to just pull over because that water is so cold that capsizing is not an option. If we were to capsize, we would be in extreme risk of hypothermia or worse.”

THE CANOE

Once through the bogs, the swamps and the boreal forests of the upper Mississippi River, the area of the river where we are accustomed to around La Crosse, contains another challenge — locks and dams. The team has an array of electronics in its canoe, including a Samsung tablet used for navigation, a spot tracker device that updates every 2 minutes and allows people at home to follow the team, as well as marine radios to contact the lockmaster at each lock and dam.

In addition, there are “navigational lights that are quite bright so that when start encountering barges, they will be able to see us,” Steinback said. And, in case of emergency, the canoe has “automatic bailers” to extract water, according to Miller.

Included in its three trainings sessions to date has been conversations with lockmasters that will hopefully allow smooth passage through the locks as Guinness criteria states the vessel must pass through them.

ANOTHER RIVER CHALLENGE

Another tremendous challenge is near Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where the Ohio River empties into the Mississippi. This is a high-traffic area where a support boat is essential for the safety of the team, Steinback said.

“Our team, up to this point, has had three training runs. One in the headwaters, one down by Cape Girardeau, that is to experience where the Ohio River comes in,” Steinback said.

“That is a really busy part of the river, a part of the river where we really need to be conscious of our strategy and coordinating with other barges and all of those kinds of factors.

“Every section has like its challenges and every section has its beauty and things that make it easier, too.”

The final 1,000 miles or so is super busy with huge barges, some Miller said are a quarter—mile long, and meeting those at night leaves no margin for error. It may be the part of the trek that has Miller on high alert the most.

“I think barges are what scare me the most — barges at night. It is an industrial river that has been engineered to maximize as a shipping corridor. That is what designed for, that is what it is set up for. It is not set up for a canoe,” Miller said.

“As you get farther south the barges get more frequent and they get larger.”

Although the journey has been meticulously planned and each member has been going through strenuous individual training each day for months, Miller and Steinback fully understand you can’t plan for, or predict, every detail.

That’s why it’s called an expedition. An expedition of a thousand details and even more that can’t be predicted.

“We can have the best strategy and the best paddlers in the world and we still need to get lucky with three things in particular: the water levels, the higher the better. And we have to get lucky going through the locks, 23 locks, we have to hope that we don’t get caught behind barges, repeatedly,” Miller said.

“Probably the biggest X factor is the weather. If you get one, two or three bad wind days, there is almost nothing you can do about that.”

Godspeed to the all the members of Mississippi Speed Record team, especially the four men rowing endlessly in the canoe.

