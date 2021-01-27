Outdoors commentary: Skiing a key part of life for Beezley

For years, all the twists and turns, along with the hills and valleys, of a cross country ski trail were more than just a way for Steve Beezley to experience the outdoors in the heart of winter.
They combined to give the La Crosse man the aerobic workout he yearned, yet paved the way for his mind to free itself from stresses and challenges of his career.
Times have changed a bit for the 71-year-old former social worker who spent 34 years at Gundersen Health System, but one thing has not: His passion for cross country skiing. Beezley, a veteran of 18 Birkebeiner cross-country ski races, continues to pursue his passion of skiing despite minimal snow this winter.
“I have a pretty common story, but I have enjoyed the ride,” Beezley said. “I am not a natural athlete, or a great athlete, but I am good enough to do that (Birkebeiner). Eventually I got pretty good at it.”
Beezley’s being a bit modest about his accomplishments.
For those unfamiliar with the American Birkebeiner, it’s the largest cross-country ski races in the United States (13,500 participants in 2020), and one of the longest. The two premier events are the 50-kilometer (31-mile) freestyle and 55 kilometer (34-mile) classic race from Cable to Hayward, Wis.
To put it in sporting terms, it’s the Super Bowl of cross country ski racing, at least in America. To attempt it takes a belly full of courage. To finish it takes heart, soul and pinch of good luck.
“The first time I did it (1983), it was pretty harrowing. Luckily, I skied almost the whole race with a good friend,” said Beezley, who said his first shot at the Birkie took more than six hours to complete. “When you see the tangle of skiers at the bottom of the hill and people are crashing around you, it’s a bit unnerving.
“It is a very hilly course and a number of people crash. When I started, I was not as good as a skier as I am now. I would prepare early and train to do it. And as I did it more, I became better and better.”
It didn’t happen by accident.
Beezley, who was born and raised near Chicago, didn’t cross country ski growing up. In fact, it wasn’t until after he came to La Crosse to attend UW-La Crosse in 1968 that he attempted the sport.
“I had not (cross country skied) before I moved here. I met my wife (Nadine) in college. We have been together for 50 years now,” Beezley said. “We tended to live in rural locations, in the town of Burns. It was another way to try to balance my life. I would go home to such serene and beautiful settings.”
Those settings provided the perfect backdrop for cross country skiing, and soon both Steve and Nadine were sliding across the snow in rural areas around La Crosse, such as Hixon Forest, the Coulee Experimental Forest (near Bangor) and the Black River State Forest.
“In the mid-70s, my wife and I took it up and we had friends who skied. I would ski a lot in those days. It became a way to cope with winter, for one thing,” Beezley said. “In the 70s, there were some pretty strong winters. We would get out and get exercise and have fun with friends. I liked everything about it.”
Including the mental escape from what could often be stressful times at work. Beezley worked in various capacities at Gundersen Health System, including 11 years in the emergency room. He also worked as a psychotherapist, worked in crisis prevention, and spent time on the medical floors of Gundersen where he specialized in pediatric care.
“I had a lot of interaction with police and fire department people, EMTs, and families, as bad things can happen to people,” Beezley said of working in an emergency room. “You are dealing with emergency physical problems, death and dying. I worked with a lot of families and gave a lot of bad news.
“There were times when I was affected by all that, but I was affected in good ways, too. We helped a lot of people, and sent them out the doors ready and fixed up again. I saw babies be born and people die and brought back to life again. There is amazing care there.”
To escape the reality of life and death situations, if only for a short time, Beezley found himself cross country skiing. That wasn’t the only reason, as he loved the way it tested his physical skills and conditioning as well as the friendships he developed.
Those friends, he said, helped him transition from a pretty good recreational skier to a Birkebeiner regular for a 15-year stretch, then again for three more years. He made even more friends – and some he doesn’t even know about – by spending 26 years as a volunteer, grooming the 15 miles of ski trails at the Coulee Experimental Forest.
“In the mid-80s, we switched from classic to skate skiing. Skate skiing is like roller blading or playing hockey, with leg motions like that,” Beezley said. “It is a really complete workout. When I was doing that (skating) I was going for time.
“I stopped doing the Birkie after 2004, as I had done 15 up to that point. Then about five years ago, I started doing it with a friend and went back to classic skating (similar to a walking motion, but gliding on skis) at that point. I can take my time and slow down. It is a more enjoyable race now. It is a better fit for an older man.”
Classic skiing may not be the overall push-yourself-to-the-limit type of cross country skiing like skating is, but as Beezley knows, it can provide quite the adrenaline rush — and even some pain.
Beezley’s last Birkie, in 2020, provided some of each.
“I did register to do the Birkie in 2020, and had the worst fall I had in 30 years. At the halfway point I had to drop out,” Beezley said. “I had my legs cut out by someone who came up too fast from behind. He couldn’t stop and took me out. A couple more guys ran into us (after he fell).
“I lit on my tailbone, which was pretty painful. I managed to get to the halfway point, which was probably another 20 kilometers (12 miles). There was a whole bunch of people in the same boat as I was, and didn’t want to stop. We are all pretty competitive people. We ended up taking a bus back to Hayward, the 15 or 20 of us. Some had some had broken equipment and some were just hurting.”
Beezley said the disappointment of his 2020 race didn’t dampen his overall enthusiasm for the Birkie, although he said he isn’t doing this year’s event due to some of the overall changes because of COVID-19. Next year, however, he plans to do the Kortelopet, which is an accompanying event of the Birkie that is approximately half the distance (26 miles).
“I will be 72 next year, so the Kortelopet fits me better,” Beezley said. “I’ve got nothing to prove anymore. I don’t take the risks I used to. I can smell the roses now, especially later in life.
“When you are competing you are just focused on every little inch and everything you can do to get ahead. Later in life you can enjoy it more and share race stories with your friends and enjoy the overall experience.”
