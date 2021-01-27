Outdoors commentary: Skiing a key part of life for Beezley

“I lit on my tailbone, which was pretty painful. I managed to get to the halfway point, which was probably another 20 kilometers (12 miles). There was a whole bunch of people in the same boat as I was, and didn’t want to stop. We are all pretty competitive people. We ended up taking a bus back to Hayward, the 15 or 20 of us. Some had some had broken equipment and some were just hurting.”

Beezley said the disappointment of his 2020 race didn’t dampen his overall enthusiasm for the Birkie, although he said he isn’t doing this year’s event due to some of the overall changes because of COVID-19. Next year, however, he plans to do the Kortelopet, which is an accompanying event of the Birkie that is approximately half the distance (26 miles).

“I will be 72 next year, so the Kortelopet fits me better,” Beezley said. “I’ve got nothing to prove anymore. I don’t take the risks I used to. I can smell the roses now, especially later in life.

“When you are competing you are just focused on every little inch and everything you can do to get ahead. Later in life you can enjoy it more and share race stories with your friends and enjoy the overall experience.”

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer.

