Outdoors commentary: SkiSparks offers kids chance to cross country ski

The La Crosse SkiSparks Club teaches kids ages 4 to 14 how to cross country ski through a curriculum designed through the Minnesota Youth Ski League. There are 45 clubs across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, including the Winona SkiSparks Club.
Contributed photo
The La Crosse SkiSparks Club, which has about 50 participants along with 12-14 coaches/volunteers, uses the Hixon Forest and Forest Hills Golf Course as its training site.
Contributed photo
Coaches for the La Crosse SkiSparks Club show participants, who range in age from 4 to 14, how to balance and use their legs for cross country skiing. For the majority of the levels, participants do not use ski poles.
Contributed photo
Members of the La Crosse SkiSparks Club, a program which started five years ago, work on cross country ski skills during a recent Sunday afternoon session.
Kids, for the most part, can’t wait to play in the snow. I know, if you’re lucky, the “snow time” doubles that of what it took to get them bundled up in snow pants, jacket, boots and gloves.
If it doesn’t, so what?
The same principle can be applied for kids who swap those boots for cross country skis, then slip, slide and glide along in a program known as SkiSparks. Yes, kids as young as 4 years-old up to 14 can participate in this low-key program at a minimal cost.
When I found out about SkiSparks and then talked to the person who started the La Crosse program five years ago, Trent Ping, it sounded pretty cool. The more I learned about it — the program is part of the Minnesota Youth Ski League, which is based out of Minneapolis — the more intriguing it became.
“A lot of them, when they first start out, it is the first time on skis or one of their first times,” said Ping, quickly mentioning that a number of others were involved in getting the program started. “We get them used to the equipment, show them how to get their skis on and off by themselves, so they don’t always need help.
“We play games, almost like in a playground or gym class but with skis strapped to their feet. They are just skiing around and without thinking about it, they end up learning how to ski.”
What a concept: Start ‘em young, have fun teaching them the skills necessary to make cross country skiing enjoyable, and just maybe they discover an outdoor activity they will enjoy their entire lives.
The La Crosse program, which starts in January and runs eight consecutive Sunday afternoons, takes place at Hixon Forest, and the club uses Forest Hills Golf Course as part of its training grounds. And get this: There is ski rental equipment available through the program.
Yes, the La Crosse Club has 41 sets that it rents out for the season, giving parents a reasonable way to see if their child is interested. The cost for the program and equipment rental for the season is $75, or $40 for just the program. Nearly all of money collected goes back into buying equipment for the next season, Ping said.
“It is something I enjoy. I feel like in today’s world there are so many things going on. I like the idea of getting kids outside in the winter and being active and enjoying the outdoors,” Ping said.
“Most of them, by the time we get done with the warmups, there are a lot of smiles and kids are ready to go. New parents come to the first or second practice, and they will comment on how they can’t believe my kid improved that much in skiing in an hour.”
The program has five levels, with Level 1 being the beginner course, to Level 5, which is generally for the older kids. Each group level has a coach or parent volunteer working with them, teaching them a curriculum that is outlined through the parent organization (MYSL). In La Crosse, there are 14 coaches/volunteers.
One of the coaches involved from the start, Isaac Pischke, said he liked the fact that the club had an established curriculum – one that had been well-researched and tested by the parent organization. Even though most were experienced skiers themselves, it gave guidance to the coaches and volunteers.
“We have different levels, based on skill and/or age. We just work them through the process, working on basic things like balance, or falling down and getting up with proficiency. They are OK with falling and with getting up,” said Pischke, a math teacher at Central High School and 10-time Birkebeiner competitor.
“We accelerate them on one ski and working with the kicking and glide, and adding in pulls. Then we start doing hills, up and down hills. Downhills are fun, but uphills are torturous for some kids. We find ways of still making if fun.”
According to the MYSL website, there are 45 clubs across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. It’s easy to find a club and contact number or email by logging onto mysl.org then searching for a club. The La Crosse SkiSparks Club can be reached at lacrosse@mysl.or and the Winona SkiSparks Club at winona@mysl.org
Ping, a Central High School and UW-La Crosse grad, said he spent his youth downhill skiing at Mount La Crosse. At age 20, he decided to jump into it in a big-time way.
“When I was 20, I decided to do the Birkie (Birkebeiner cross country ski race) and started cross country skiing. I have been skiing ever since. I met my wife skiing,” said Ping, who has done 11 Birkie’s to date.
“I am a winter lover; I just like spending time in the snow a lot. The thing I like about cross-country skiing is you are moving the whole time. You can go fast or slow if you want, but you are out in winter enjoying the outdoors.”
Trent’s wife, Clara, along with son Theo (6), and daughter Esti (4), enjoy cross country skiing as a family. Both Theo and Esti started skiing at age 2, and are now a part of the La Crosse SkiSparks Club.
What does Theo like about cross country skiing?
“I like skiing down hills and I like skiing with my stuffed dog,” he said. “I like Daddy being my ski coach for practice. I like skiing in the tracks and playing ski games.”
Trent explained that the younger kids typically ski with a stuffed animal, like a Beanie Baby, that ends up being something fun and comforting for them.
Trent and Clara’s daughter, Esti, said she likes cross country skiing “because cross country skiing makes me really happy to go skiing with my dogs.”
The program, which generally runs about an hour to 90 minutes (3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.) on Sundays in January and February, has around 50 kids and is full for this season. It’s never too early to start thinking about next season, however.
It’s a fun way for kids to experience the outdoors, learn how to cross country ski in a low-key yet organized, learning, environment.
“We teach the classic style up until Level 5, then we teach the skate technique. That is the curriculum that is given for them (coaches) to follow,” Trent said.
“For every practice for each level, they kind of have a lesson plan, basically, for us to follow. One of the things that makes it nice is you don’t necessarily have to be a certified ski instructor to do this.”
The program seems like a win-win for both kids and parents, which means continued growth is likely.
“Trent is doing a great job. Chris Cogbill (new club president) took it over this year, and parent involvement is higher than ever,” Pischke said. “I hope it can keep getting bigger. The biggest kicker is snow. We still meet and find fun things to do, but it’s more difficult in years we have little or no snow.”
This year, so far so good.
ANY IDEAS? Do you have anything, or anyone, you would like to see as a topic for this column? I’m open to all ideas, from a longtime hiker to a diehard cross country skier to a veteran biker to an adventurous camper. I’d love to hear from you, so go ahead and send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com
