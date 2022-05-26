Outdoors commentary: Smaller float promises big bites

His fishing float isn’t the biggest, the most expensive, nor does it offer anything along the lines of hot food for sale, but William “Bill” Meyer has something equivalent to the big-boy floats at Dresbach and Genoa.

He’s floating atop hungry fish. He swears they are looking up at you looking down.

Meyer, 70-years-old and still bubbling with energy (and stories), operates Tremplo Fishing Float, which sits on the west side of the Mississippi River Channel within eyesight of the village of Trempealeau.

There, every weekend — and some weekdays if you let him know in advance you’re coming — from April to November he hosts anglers from Chicago to Minneapolis and everywhere in between. They come to his low-key fishing float to catch walleye, sauger, northern, perch, panfish, shovelnose and lake sturgeon, as well as panfish, and all species of bass.

You name it, Meyer knows if it swims by his float, and if it’s ever been hooked.

“I would say that,” Meyer said when asked if his float was one of the area’s best-kept secrets. “There are people that have lived here their entire life and never knew there was a float here. Last year I had a fairly nice year. We didn’t have any floods last year, and I didn’t have to close.”

Meyer, who has owned the float for 16 years, originally purchased it as a way to help pay for his property, and camper, that sits along the Mississippi River shoreline. It’s that property, located just a few blocks downriver from the boat launch at Lock & Dam No. 6 at Trempealeau, where customers are transported to and from the float.

Just call Meyer’s number — (608) 385-7337 — or go on his Facebook page (Tremplo Fishing Float) and let him know you are at his parking lot on Peninsula Road, and he’ll buzz over in his 24-foot pontoon boat, which has seating for six.

It may take a few minutes, but he’ll be there with a smile on his face.

“It’s about 5 minutes, 10 minutes at most (to get picked up and brought back to the float). I might be making myself breakfast, so it may be a few minutes,” Meyer said, chuckling, and only half-joking.

Meyer’s float, which is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays, features a main dock that is 80 feet long and 16 feet wide. It has another 20-by-16 dock that houses an office building, and another 30-by-16 dock that features something essential — an outhouse.

While he doesn’t sell food, he will let you use his grill or pizza oven, if you sweet-talk him and slip something into a donation jar to help cover the cost of propane.

“I have a microwave, pizza oven, whoever wants to use it, can use it. I do not sell food. I am not a restaurant,” Meyer said. “I have food for myself, but they can use my grill … just throw a little donation for the gas.”

Meyer doesn’t sell bait or tackle, saying there is very little profit in selling bait these days and it’s also hard to keep it alive. He leaves that up to area bait and tackle shops, like Fat Cat’s Bait & Tackle, a full-service bait and tackle shop located in downtown Trempealeau.

He offers a dandy place to fish and transportation to and from the float for $20 for adults, $15 for ages 11-15, and $10 for ages 6-10. If you’re under 5, you’re free. The price includes a full day of fishing, or whatever time period you want within the hours of operation.

“I’ve got a couple of picnic tables and a bar to set down at. There is a lot of room, and depending on what the water is doing — when the current is not too bad and the lines go straight down — I can get a lot of poles on here,” Meyer said, saying the dock’s capacity is around 34 people.

“Last weekend, even with the high water, I had five on Friday, seven on Saturday and 17 on Sunday.”

Most of the time, you’ll find Meyer either talking fishing or fishing alongside his customers, offering bits of advice when asked. No, you can’t own a fishing float without loving to fish.

“I do it all the time, I will fish with them, especially when it’s slow. They will say, ‘OK, Bill, show us how to do this,’” Meyer said. “A lot of times I will get fishing and I am the ‘fish whisperer’ as they are just talking to me. I just grab a pole with a hair jig, then jig for 5 or 10 minutes, and will get something.”

He must have done some sweet-talking to a walleye about six years ago, as he landed a 27.5-inch lunker that weighed 9.5 pounds. It really made him smile, as it took him nine years to finally top his grandson’s 27-incher that weighed 7.5 pounds.

“Almost all of them (that big) we let go, but I had to get that one mounted,” Meyer said. “Mine is hanging on the wall.”

While serious anglers know those trophy walleye don’t come along very often, it’s hardly the biggest fish story that Meyer has. The biggest fish landed on his float came six years ago when a client from Waukegon, Illinois, battled a 63-inch, 90-pound lake sturgeon.

“It happened on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The guy who caught it was fishing with a piece of nightcrawler on 10-pound test line,” Meyer said. “He was using a baitcaster (reel) with a No. 8 hook. It emptied his spool five times. It took him 59 minutes to get it in.

“Once we got it in, he laid next to it. The fish was 5-3, and he was 5-7.”

They quickly put the fish back in the river, as lake sturgeon are a protected species in the Mississippi River. The memory, however, will never fade.

That’s part of the reason why Meyer enjoys working on the float and meeting people from all walks of life. But, he says, for the right price the float would be for sale.

“It is kind of up for sale because of my health and not being able to do everything myself,” Meyer said. “It is not something I gotta do, but may do for health reasons. We’ll see.”

In the meantime, he’ll be on the float every weekend and holiday, and occasionally during the week when customer demand is there, transporting people to and from the fishing float. And yes, he’ll either be fishing, telling a story or two, or maybe just relaxing in his floating office.

“I am the only float that has power to the float without having a generator,” Meyer said of having a power line that comes across the spillway from the Minnesota side. “It was here when I bought it. It wasn’t very good, and I’ve redone it a couple of times.”

Still, it offers him another outlet, so-to-speak.

“I put in a 36-inch flat-screen TV,” Meyer said. “I’m watching ‘Little House on the Prairie’ right now.”

Life on the river, Meyer knows, can be pretty darn good during the summer.

ANY IDEAS? I’m always open for ideas, as the outdoor community is full of interesting people who do fascinating things. I just need help finding them. It can be someone who is into canoeing, trapping, turkey hunting, fishing, skiing or runs ultramarathons. If you know of someone, send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0