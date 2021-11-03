Outdoors commentary: Stopping the carp spread

I’ve written about a lot of things over the years, but a fish roundup? C’mon, somebody’s drinking more than water here, right?

Nope, it’s true.

I’m sure you’ve probably read recent stories, including one that was well done by the Tribune’s own Olivia Herken, or seen/heard TV and radio clips about the invasive carp harvest on the Mississippi River. If not, you should.

Invasive carp — mainly silver and green carp — are a dangerous fish in the sense that they cause serious damage to the native fish populations in the lakes and rivers they infest because they simply out-compete other fish for food and space.

And yes, when agitated, silver carp can jump up to 10 feet out of the water. The best way to calm them down is to remove them. Period.

In other words, they don’t play nice. They are over eaters and don’t care, as they move in and push other fish — fish we like to catch and eat — out.

And, unfortunately, they rank quite high on the rapid reproduction scale.

So in order to be proactive in terms of keeping these invasive carp from our priceless Mississippi River waters, an inter-agency team comprised of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service put together an all-star team of their own to stop — or realistically, slow down — the spread of invasive carp.

The media portion, which was held on Oct. 26, was well worth the time and effort regardless if you were a media member or not. To me, it just goes to show that good things, productive things, can happen when state and federal agencies work together.

Hey, Madison and even Washington D.C., are you watching?

Anyway, I’ll leave politics out of this as this column is about the fish — eradicating the bad ones, and letting the good ones go. Again, as hard as it is, I’ll stick to fish.

Let’s circle the wagons a bit before circling the fish nets. Back in March of 2020, some commercial fishermen from the La Crosse area informed the DNR of some significant numbers of silver carp in their catches. Not a good thing, as it showed the invasive species had made its way to our waterway.

That, as most folks following this invasive carp story, already knew.

The good thing is that these commercial fishermen did the right thing, with a rapid response to the DNR. This got the wheels rolling, so-to-speak, which resulted in this interagency team comprised of high-caliber talent. Highly knowledgeable folks that know fish, know how to find them, yes, even herd them, in an attempt to eliminate the bad guys.

“It is an interesting dynamic in invasive species management. It represents where we are at in this stage,” said Carli Wagner, Minnesota DNR invasive species specialist.

“We don’t have an established population at this point. We don’t have to manage high density population. We are seeing only low density occurrences. These are early detection and response events are to learn more about, and remove, invasive carp.”

Easier said than done, until you watch these agency folks in action. After seeing how they round up fish, well, I believe they could round up almost anything. They used a method called MUM, which is not what you call your mother.

MUM stands for Modified Unified Method, which combines netting and herding techniques to drive and concentrate invasive carp from a large area of water into a small zone. During the Oct. 26 roundup, there were 11 boats — some equipped with electroshocking equipment, some with underwater sound — and others used to haul in a seine net.

I’ll let the expert, Randy Hines, a wildlife biologist and outreach and partnership coordinator for the U.S. Geological Survey in La Crosse, explain it in more detail.

“We evaluated these areas using sonar, so high-definition sonar can show us exactly where the concentrations of fish are. So when they work on these areas, they actually set a series of block nets around the perimeter, and then they compartmentalize that, driving each cell out using sound speaker boats,” Hines explained.

“They are using a series of boats on each cell to close them one at a time, then you eventually end up with a harvest cell that is left over, then a seine net is wrapped around that cell and close it all to the shoreline where they can move in and harvest the native fish, release those, and then remove invasive carp.”

Got all that? It’s easier to understand when seeing it work before your eyes. And it does work, as the haul I witnessed was loaded with hundreds of fish.

Northern pike, walleye, sheepshead, mooneye, buffalo, bowfish, crappies, paddlefish and a feisty lake sturgeon were all part of the take during the first of two or three planned hauls on this particular Mississippi River backwater slough near the south end of La Crosse.

While MUM now has a new meaning to me, I know it works. And in talking to Jordan Weeks, Wisconsin DNR Mississippi River team supervisor, he equated it to something many of us thoroughly understand.

“In Wisconsin it is fairly easy, because I usually tell people it is kind of like a deer drive, and most people understand what a deer drive is, at least they did if they are my age or older,” Weeks said, smiling.

“We take a bunch of equipment, and these fish are very wary to mechanics. They don’t like boat motors, they don’t like noise. So we can use that to our advantage and basically herd these fish like you would try to herd anything. Like a sheepdog herding sheep. We are doing the exact same thing except with boats.”

OK, we understand the process of narrowing down Pool 8, which is about a 24-mile stretch of river that stretches from Lock and Dam 7 at Dresbach, Minn., to Lock and Dam 8 at Genoa, Wis.

We also know, or likely have read, that this invasive carp operation netted zero silver or green carp on Monday, Oct. 25, and zero on its first haul on Tuesday, Oct. 26. But those were just two of five days of the overall project.

While we won’t know an official count or the final numbers of invasive carp netted from this project until late this week or early next, we do know no invasive carp or a small number is a good thing.

That means, we hope, that they have not established a foothold in our area of the river.

“We think this is the best way to continue to eliminate density and eliminate their spawning potential,” Wagner said. “We’ll use it as long as it remains effective.”

Weeks agreed.

“The end goal is we hope that we won’t have natural reproducing invasive carp in Pool 8 of the Mississippi River, or any of Wisconsin’s waters of the Mississippi River,” Weeks said. “I am not sure how likely that is based on the history of invasive carp in the United States, but that is our goal.

“We would rather be proactive and try to remove them before they get to a threshold where they are reproducing at a high rate than after they are doing it, trying to play catch-up. We are trying to get out ahead of them.”

Anyone who enjoys the irreplaceable resource that the Mississippi River is, likes to hear that. Stop, or slow them, before it becomes a bigger problem.

And, by the sound of things, this interagency team may very well remain intact and combine efforts again in the future — maybe even next year. That, while it may seem small, is actually very big for all us.

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

