Outdoors commentary: Taking advantage of hiking in the Rocky Mountains

Sometimes, you have to go back.

The undeniable pull of the Rocky Mountains is too much — at least for me — to resist, so when my sister, Sherrie, needed someone to drive her to Boulder, Colorado, recently, I was all-in. I had done some short hikes in Colorado two years ago and left with one prevalent thought: I’m doing this again some day.

Don’t get me wrong; I love hiking at Perrot State Park, which is close to home, as well as the natural beauty the Hixon Forest trails splash you with. I occasionally return to my hiking roots, too, at Whitewater State Park near St. Charles, Minnesota, which is about a 75-minute drive from La Crosse.

But Colorado is different.

Awe-inspiring views that give new definition to the word “vast” or “expansive,” the Rocky Mountains have a natural allure that causes your mouth to drop open and stay that way (thank goodness there are few bugs and fewer mosquitoes in dry-climate Colorado). For me, turning my head in a panoramic motion to take in the stone-faced peaks and mile upon mile of wooded valleys made me feel so miniscule in an infinite universe.

Thoughts, for the most part, of rising inflation, a ping-pong like stock market or a restless and volatile world were erased.

Our base was in Boulder, a beautiful city surrounded by the Flatirons, which are rock formations at the edge of the mountains but larger than our Mississippi River bluffs. Boulder, to me, is a clone of Madison with its college vibe — it is home to the University of Colorado — and free-spirited people. I lost count on the number of “Love” and “Peace” t-shirts I saw people wearing, as they jogged, biked, scooted by either a human- or electric-powered scooter. And everyone, it seems, has a dog. Yes, dogs rule Boulder — in a great way, that is. Too bad our farm dogs never got to vacation in Boulder, but that’s another story.

All of our hikes were within an hour or so drive of Boulder, which made for some incredible viewing while traversing roads that took incredible engineering and years of painstaking work to build. My favorite place — at least to this point — was a little mountain town called Evergreen. It has a population (9,475) similar to Holmen, but has an elevation of 7,200 feet. There is a beautiful trail around Evergreen Lake, which was dotted with kayakers, paddleboarders and canoes when we were there.

This little town, which is tightly tucked in the mountains, is often described as an eclectic community because of its music (which was great), arts, restaurants and shops. What I enjoyed the most was its hiking trails (shocker, I know) within a short drive. We hiked the Maxwell Falls Lower Loop, which meandered through tall pines that often gave us a window of some amazing scenery on the way up, then a small mountain stream on the bottom. I have not spoken of the elevation difference, which grabs your attention and holds it!

Yes, it took a few days to acclimate to the altitude difference, and what wouldn’t cause much discomfort around here — such as a hike up Brady’s Bluff, which rises 460 feet above the Mississippi River at Perrot State Park — becomes far different at 7,000 to 8,000 feet. I cannot fathom what a “14-er,” which is the goal of serious hikers in Colorado who routinely hike at 14,000 feet above sea level, must feel like.

We didn’t finish that particular loop, as it took us 2 hours, 36 minutes to cover 2.6 miles and 586 feet of elevation change on a record-breaking day (it was 97 degrees). Thanks to the All-Trails app (which is, to me, one of the coolest apps ever developed), you know exactly where you are, how far you’ve come and how far you’ve got to go. Even more shocking to me, is the app worked — for the most part — deep in the mountains when cell coverage was limited, if available at all.

We also took some hikes at lower elevation levels (still more than a mile high) such as near Golden (the home of Coors Brewery) and the well-known Red Rocks amphitheater, and even closer to our home base of Boulder. Boulder could be considered the hiking mecca of the Denver area, as there are 155 miles of trails and more than 60 parks in the city. We took a short, but visually sweet, hike called the Enchanted Mesa trail in Chautauqua Park. The park is located on the edge of the city, and within a short time, this easy hike has you forgetting about urban life — and traffic — and takes you to a place of dense pine forests, then eye-popping views of the Flatirons.

Colorado is blanketed with trails — 17,099 of them, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife — that cover more than 5,683 miles. It’s well worth the drive, or flight, to experience some of the best hiking trails with unmatched scenery. I’m a moderately experienced hiker, at best, but that’s the cool part about hiking in today’s world, as with the help of apps and a little internet research, you can find a trail that matches your interests, your ability level and the time frame you have.

And in this case, having my niece and her husband, Emily and Elliot, who are both avid hikers, providing recommendations on what trails to tackle was a huge bonus.

HAVE A HIKING STORY? Have you taken a hike that provided some great memories — plus a few thrills — lately? Give me a shout at outdoorstrib@gmail.com and let me know about it. I’m always looking for people who have done unusual or interesting things, whether it be a hike, a cycling adventure, an endurance challenge. We’ll mix in those stories with some hunting and fall fishing tales to whet your outdoors appetite.