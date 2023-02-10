It was a tick or two above zero when I met Tom Ley, a retired Trane engineer, for an introduction into the science of trail grooming. My family thought, at least initially, I was a tick or two off-center for wandering out on a cold day.

“I’ll dress for it,” was my response, reflecting on all the folks whose job requires them to be outside all day, every day.

After all, those who frequent the more than six miles of trails that meander about the picturesque Forest Hills Golf Course and lower Hixon Forest area don’t care if it’s cold — they dress for it.

They embrace it.

And while many of us have enjoyed the well-maintained cross country ski, snow shoeing, fat tire bike and walking trails — each, if used properly, has their own lane, kind of like a freeway — a number of us never stop and think who keeps these trails in such great, almost manicured, condition.

Meet “The Groomsmen,” if you will. And yes, they are like groomsmen in a wedding as they have a singular purpose, only the trails are their “groom” they need to keep in line.

There are about eight or so regular groomsmen — all volunteers — and this was a chance to find out the who they are, what they do and why they do it when it comes to the keepers of La Crosse’s hidden gem of a trail system. A true wonderland if you’ve skied or walked these trails.

And if you haven’t, you should give them a try.

“The work ORA (Outdoor Recreation Alliance) has done to develop new trails is phenomenal. The trail opportunities have really blossomed in the last five to 10 years,” said Ley, who moved to La Crosse in 1980, fresh out of Marquette University, to start a job at Trane and never left. “It wouldn’t have happened without a cooperative effort.

“The La Crosse area is a mecca for trails the last five to 10 years.

“This is a gem of a system — really special. We would like to have even more skiers. You can never have too many skiers out here.”

Ley, along with Ed Ludwig, Jeff Boyle, Scott Cooper, Chris Stindt, Milt Schmida, Kurt Schroeder and Trent Ping, are thrilled to use a new $25,000 UTV to pull the groomer. The machine, a 1,000 cc (100 horsepower), four-wheel drive brute that implements tracks instead of tires, cruises through the trail system at about 10 mph while pulling an 84-inch-wide Ginzugroomer.

It’s a workout for the UTV, as it burns about 7.5 gallons of gas during the three hours it takes to groom the entire trail system, Ley said. All the machine specs aside, it’s a sweet (heated) ride that makes grooming a night-and-day different experience than it was before when a 2009 snowmobile was used to pull the groomer. A snowmobile that didn’t want to start when it was cold, which, by the way, is the most opportune time to groom.

“We groom when it is below freezing. If it is not below freezing, we won’t groom,” Ley said. “I groom once or twice a week. It’s really a joint effort. With the new UTV, more people are more eager to groom.”

By now, I’m sure you are wondering who foots the bill for the groomsmen’s fancy trail grooming machine? A machine that pulls a groomer that costs another $10,000?

This is where the cool part of the story enters, as a number of individual donors, along with the ORA — a nonprofit organization — and some fundraising came up with the money.

“We did a little fundraising, and about half the funds came from specific donations, those who wanted well-maintained ski trails, and half came from the ORA general fund,” said Cooper, a UW-La Crosse biology professor and a high-level skier who also serves as secretary of ORA. “That was the pitch we made. What is it worth to have a really nice skier area?

“A lot of the skiers pitched in, in addition to ORA. We could have gotten an ATV much cheaper, but ORA was really interested in using it (UTV) for in the summertime for trail work. It has been really nice and has been great for training as well as you are sitting side-by-side with someone.”

The machine pulls a 400-pound groomer that uses electrically-controlled knives that penetrate the snow about an inch or so, prepping it to be resurfaced or “groomed.” The groomed portion of the trail is used mainly by the skate style skiers. It also features a tracker that makes an imprint or track that is used by those cross country skiers using the classical style.

Keeping the UTV, and therefore the groomer, positioned along the edge of the classical style track required a keen sense of direction/positioning by Ley. Get too close and the groomer wipes out the existing classical track. Get too far away the classical tracker misses the original track.

It made me flash back to my days as a youth of cultivating corn with the old hand-clutch John Deere tractor. Lose focus, lose corn. Not a good combination. Ley, I could tell, would have been an excellent cultivator.

A lot of the grooming, which is typically done every other day from mid-December through mid-March, is weather reliant and not just on snow. Changing conditions make it tough to groom, and that’s when Cooper — who coordinates the groomsmen — will typically go out and ski the course to see if grooming is possible.

“Rain is the worst, and warm sunny days are bad (for the trails). Everybody else loves them, but we don’t like it,” Ley said. “Last year we had great snow conditions. This year we have had more snow, but more melts.”

Overall, Ley and Cooper find grooming the trails satisfying in a number of ways in addition to benefiting trail users. Ley enjoys simply being outdoors and playing a small part in the enjoyment of skiers and overall trail users.

Ditto for Cooper, who also enjoys setting classical ski tracks for those just learning to ski, such as the youth-based SkiSparks learn-to-ski program, and has been grooming the trails for 15 years or more.

“Part of it is I like to ski — all the groomers are skiers,” Cooper said. “If we don’t do it we won’t have a trail to enjoy. I enjoy the time out in the woods as well. When you get done and are looking at a really nice trail that is smooth and well-maintained, there is some satisfaction in that as well. It is a good community thing and the skiers, they know who keeps up the trails.”

There are signs along the trails that clearly explain to users where their usage lane is — non-skiers (walkers) and snowshoers use the far left part of the groomed trail, skate skiers in the middle, and traditional or classical skiers use the far right. This allows them to be multi-use trails to be used by a number of people, not just skiers.

“We want people to use the trails. The more the better,” Ley said, noting there is no charge to use the trails. “The support we get from ORA, and the city, is critical. We do get compliments on the trails, and what we tell people is if they would like to donate, send donations to the ORA website (www.oratrails.org).”

With that, Ley was off to do some more grooming, but not before showing me where the groomer was stored in the maintenance shed at Forest Hills Golf Course. Another form of cooperation, he said, that makes everything possible, naming Forest Hills Golf Course superintendent Jake Dunn as “very helpful.”

While I received an education in trail grooming, how it works and who makes it work, the overall theme of the day was something else: Cooperation and collaboration, it seems, is alive and well when it comes to La Crosse’s trail system — winter and summer.

TIP ME: I’m always looking for ideas for this column, and I’d appreciate your help. If you cross-country ski, hike, winter camp, ice fish,or know of someone who has a unique or unusual hobby, just send me a quick note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com.

