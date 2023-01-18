Outdoors commentary: The jig is up, the anglers out, the fish are finally biting

Some, if they are lucky, can look out their window and see their customers trekking across the frozen water, pulling sleds filled with ice-fishing gear of all sorts.

Others are in larger buildings, filled with merchandise ranging from ice augers to Swedish Pimples to rosy red minnows to the latest electronics that show you where the fish are and what they are. They bring a whole new meaning to the word “tackle,” perhaps a far less irritating definition that comes to mind when thinking of the Green Bay Packers.

These folks are “fish experts” as anyone who does any ice fishing at all knows the first — and best — source of information comes from bait shop owners and operators.

They’ve got a pulse on the ice-fishing beat. That includes the thickness of area ice, too, but more on that later.

Take, for example, Jamie Richardson, the co-owner and operator of Fat Cat Bait & Tackle, situated in downtown Trempealeau a few blocks from the Mississippi River. When asked what’s biting and where, he chuckled a few times, then started with this.

“Try a foot, or foot-and-a-half of water. That’s where they are catching them. They say they are fishing so shallow some of bigger ones need to swim sideways,” Richardson said, perhaps just a bit tongue-in-cheek.

“Just below the ice, too. Use an orange jig, and jig it really quick two or three times, then let it be still. Two or three times, then it’s got to sit dead still, then they smack it.”

OK, I’ll buy the fishing shallow part, because if you’ve ever fished the Trempealeau Lakes — First, Second, Third, Round and Mud lakes — you know these backwater pools of the Mississippi River are not very deep. They certainly hold lots of panfish, crappies and northern but get pounded quite often by ice anglers.

But 12 to 18 inches? Drill too deep and you’ve got chocolate water — and dull blades on your auger. Still, if that’s where the fish are, that’s where ice fishermen will go.

“Walk out a ways, then drill holes every 10, 15 yards all the way back to shore, where there is a foot of water. Find a weedline, then try that. The fish are up in the weeds,” Richardson said. “Who would have thought in a foot of water you would get a 13-inch perch?”

Downriver from Trempealeau, you’ll find Chad Knapmiller, the owner of Schafer’s River Rentals, located on the shore of Lake Onalaska in Brice Prairie. Knapmiller says one of the best parts of his job is chatting with ice anglers who come into his shop for bait, tackle or simply conversation.

“I love talking to ice fishermen,” said Knapmiller, who rents boats in the summer and ice shanties in the winter. “The winter, it (business) goes up and down with the bite. When the fish are biting well, there are more people coming through.

“The running joke around here is the number of phone calls I get about ice thickness — at least 20 calls a day. Down south they don’t have ice, and up north guys are calling and asking if we have slush down here.”

For the record, Knapmiller said there is an average of 8 to 10 inches of ice thickness on the east side of Lake Onalaska where most everyone fishes. He said anglers have been driving 4-wheelers and UTVs on the ice for a couple of weeks, and there are some permanent shacks out on the ice as well.

What are they catching? Perch and some panfish.

“Spoons are working really well, and small jigging raps — orange and fire tiger colors,” Knapmiller said. “Rosy reds (minnows) have been the only consistent thing they (perch) have been biting on.”

You can almost always find fish, Knapmiller said, but you need to be mobile and persistent. Mobile as a nomad, that is.

“Guys are getting out and moving around a little. I’ve had some good days. I usually fish with two or three guys and easy punch 50 holes in a day,” Knapmiller said.

He’s still waiting for the large schools of perch to move around Lake Onalaska, like in the old days when you could see them. Well, see signals of them moving around. Knapmiller, too, knows how to spin a tale or at least pique the interest of anglers.

“Some years over by the lights (airport landing lights), you could stand by the big sunfish (the oversized model on shore) with a pair of binocs, and as that school moves through, you would see the flags go up,” Knapmiller said of the tip-ups. “Now they are kind of scattered in small schools.”

Dylan Fisher (can’t beat that name for a fish guy) of Island Outdoors on French Island, said business was a bit slow when the cold snap hit just after Christmas but has been ramping up ever since. He’s heard reports of mainly perch, and some panfish, biting in Lawrence Lake, which is a Mississippi River backwater near Brownsville, Minnesota.

Anglers in that area are — you guessed it — fishing shallow, as in less than 5 feet of water, jigging using rosy reds or tip-downs. Airport Lake, or Fisherman’s Road (west side of Lake Onalaska) seem to be producing some fish as well.

Not familiar with either place, or are new to the area? Fisher, the GM at Island Outdoors, can help you out.

“We get a lot of people who have iced fished before but not in the area. We pull up Google maps and explain where to go, and where not to go, if they are not familiar with the river,” Fisher said. “We walk them through it, telling them some areas to avoid and some areas to try.”

It’s all about getting out, the bait shop owners and operators say, as the more anglers that get out, the more reports they receive. Some reports are good, some not-so-good, and some simply fish tales.

In a way, it’s just like ice fishing. You have to sort through them in order to see what’s worth keeping (believing). That’s what makes it fun, right?

